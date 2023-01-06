Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Wall Street rally continues, energy prices rise
Wall Street appears ready to add to a rally last week ignited by data hinting at slowing U.S. wage gains, one of the goals of the Federal Reserve in its efforts to cool decades-high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.3% while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%.
Post Register
World shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly higher Monday following last week's rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.3% to 14,647.16...
Post Register
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
BEIJING (AP) — After years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening Sunday of border crossing points. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is...
Comments / 0