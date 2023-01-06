ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar

What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
SHAKOPEE, MN
insideradio.com

Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.

Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater

The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Awards $2.58 Million in 10 Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grants Across Minnesota

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $2.58 million to six Minnesota communities to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. DEED's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $411 million in private...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Many Minneapolis streets still unplowed after massive snow event

MINNEAPOLIS – A lot of the snow that fell last week is still causing headaches on some of the city streets in Minneapolis.Greta Wiessner lives in South Uptown along Girard Avenue, which is just one of many small side streets still packed with snow, untouched by plows."We're still waiting for a plow to come," said Wiessner. "I gave up, maybe, around Thursday, and realized that we were just going to have to forge the streets."Over the past five days, drivers packed the snow down, and then colder temperatures froze it, making it really difficult to navigate."It's like a video game,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Crew respond to kitchen fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said it rescued a wheelchair-bound resident from a residential home in the city Saturday morning. According to MFD, crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire in a home at the 1200 block of 26th St., where it was reported a wheelchair bound male was unable to self-evacuate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pet food shelf offers help for pet owners facing economic hardship

MINNEAPOLIS -- As costs for just about everything remain high, some pet owners are having to make difficult decisions.Some shelters are filling up because some owners can't afford to pay for care and food.Places like People & Pets Together in Minneapolis can offer help to eligible pet parents--they run an emergency pet food shelf where people can pick up dog and cat food and other pet care items."One of their major concerns, especially when it gets cold like this you need to heat on and some of our clients have to make pretty rough decisions about, 'Do I pay my...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 4 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a shooting outside an "afterhours gathering" in downtown resulted in multiple injuries.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue.When they arrived, officers located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those two men were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two more people - a man and woman - took themselves to Hennepin Healthcare from the scene and were treated for injuries suspected to be graze wounds, police said."Preliminary information indicates that there was an afterhours gathering and shots were fired outside of the location, a security guard on site returned fire," police said in a release.No arrests have been made. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall

MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery

MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy