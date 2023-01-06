Read full article on original website
fox9.com
New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar
What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closes after 32 years at Eden Prairie Center
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant served guests for the last time on New Year's Eve. The family-owned restaurant operated inside Eden Prairie Center for 32 years. For some, the beloved establishment was a relic of a bygone era — when mall visitors played games at Piccadilly Circus and loaded up on sugar at Mr. Bulky's candy store.
insideradio.com
Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.
Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
redlakenationnews.com
DEED Awards $2.58 Million in 10 Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grants Across Minnesota
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $2.58 million to six Minnesota communities to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. DEED's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $411 million in private...
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
Home deemed uninhabitable after fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A home in south Minneapolis was deemed uninhabitable after a fire late Friday.Crews learned there was a kitchen fire at a 2 1/2 story home on the 1200 block of East 26th Street just before midnight. A person inside used a wheelchair and was not able to get out on their own, fire officials say.Fire crews were able to find the person, and provided him with care for burn injuries and possible smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire, but the home was declared unsuitable for living.
Many Minneapolis streets still unplowed after massive snow event
MINNEAPOLIS – A lot of the snow that fell last week is still causing headaches on some of the city streets in Minneapolis.Greta Wiessner lives in South Uptown along Girard Avenue, which is just one of many small side streets still packed with snow, untouched by plows."We're still waiting for a plow to come," said Wiessner. "I gave up, maybe, around Thursday, and realized that we were just going to have to forge the streets."Over the past five days, drivers packed the snow down, and then colder temperatures froze it, making it really difficult to navigate."It's like a video game,...
tmpresale.com
Billy Joel & Stevie Nickss show in Minneapolis, MN Nov 10th, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the latest most current Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks presale code!! During this presale you will have a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before anyone else. Reward yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life – how often...
Crew respond to kitchen fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said it rescued a wheelchair-bound resident from a residential home in the city Saturday morning. According to MFD, crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire in a home at the 1200 block of 26th St., where it was reported a wheelchair bound male was unable to self-evacuate.
Pet food shelf offers help for pet owners facing economic hardship
MINNEAPOLIS -- As costs for just about everything remain high, some pet owners are having to make difficult decisions.Some shelters are filling up because some owners can't afford to pay for care and food.Places like People & Pets Together in Minneapolis can offer help to eligible pet parents--they run an emergency pet food shelf where people can pick up dog and cat food and other pet care items."One of their major concerns, especially when it gets cold like this you need to heat on and some of our clients have to make pretty rough decisions about, 'Do I pay my...
mprnews.org
Artistry in crisis: Arts organization struggles to recover from financial shortfall
Vanessa Brooke Agnes was excited to be directing “Godspell” at Artistry Theater in Bloomington, Minn. She had prepared a team of designers and had already cast the show. “We had been having several production meetings, talking to designers, developing what we wanted the look and feel of the show to be,” Agnes said.
MPD: 4 injured in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say an investigation is underway after a shooting outside an "afterhours gathering" in downtown resulted in multiple injuries.According to police, officers were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue.When they arrived, officers located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Those two men were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. Two more people - a man and woman - took themselves to Hennepin Healthcare from the scene and were treated for injuries suspected to be graze wounds, police said."Preliminary information indicates that there was an afterhours gathering and shots were fired outside of the location, a security guard on site returned fire," police said in a release.No arrests have been made.
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall
MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
