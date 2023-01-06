ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Woman Hospitalized After Her Truck Rolled Onto Her

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up in the parking lot of UNL’s Innovation Campus on Friday morning. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the truck was inadvertently put into...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Deputy seriously injured after pursuit leads to fiery crash in a creek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A suspect and a deputy both crashed their vehicles following a chase south of Prague Friday night. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 79 around 10 p.m. The driver then quickly turned onto Road N, and a pursuit began.
PRAGUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Fire Department responds to Friday night house fire

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday night near Crown Point Avenue and 47th Street. Fire officials said it happened around 7 p.m. Friday, taking only 10 minutes to extinguish the fire. Firefighters said the flames and damage were mostly contained to the...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha convenience store robbed by armed man overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the man who robbed a Casey’s convenience store early Sunday. Omaha Police say an armed man went into the Casey’s at 3909 North 132nd Street around 4:40 a.m. and demanded money. The suspect then ran from the convenience store with...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in alleged assault in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

High Speed Chase Leads To 2 Accidents And Injuries

Wahoo, NE (December 6, 2023) On Friday night at approximately 10:00pm a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and headed east at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha woman arrested after 4-year-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in custody after her child died from fentanyl. According to a court affidavit, Paris Hunt called medics to her home on North 95th in March 2022. They found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center where...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy