“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KentuckyTed RiversKentucky State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
You're invited to Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner; here's how to get tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is having their signature celebrity chef dinner on March 11. The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends. A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the celebrity chefs fundraiser will include "world-class food" from Food Network stars Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, plus the winner of Best Baker in America, Jackie Joseph.
WLKY.com
'Look What We Can Do': The story behind Louisville's catchy 1980s theme song
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Louisville once commissioned a song to promote the city?. It dates back to 1982, when the then-mayor of Louisville, Harvey Sloane, had a song created to serve as a community promotion campaign. The song would go on to be titled "Look What We...
WLKY.com
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
WLKY.com
Family continues search for missing Louisville mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. “I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Wave 3
The Capital Grille coming to Louisville; 90 new jobs will be created
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Capital Grille is opening its doors in Louisville. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Friday, February 3 at 7600 Shelbyville Road in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille’s opening will create 90 new jobs in the Louisville area. A full list of job...
WBKO
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
Here’s How to Adopt Your Very Own Adorable Alpaca in Kentucky
Did you know you can adopt your very own alpaca? They're gentle, curious, charismatic, and easy to make friends with. Find the perfect addition to your family in the heart of Bullitt County, just south of Louisville. Recently at Kraftucky, I met the owners of Shepherd's Criations Alpaca Farm. They...
Wave 3
South 26th Street Homicide
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
Louisville animal shelter loses no-kill status
More than 7,000 animals entered the shelter in 2021, and officials took in nearly 6,300 cats and dogs in the first 10 months of 2022, according to a city report.
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least Once
Tucked away in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, there's an epic flea market that's open every weekend all year long, and it is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems and bargains.
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
wdrb.com
New restaurant opening in Shelby Park will feature craft beer, food trucks and live music
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new business will open Friday in the Shelby Park neighborhood. Located in the old Red Top Dog space on at Logan and Mary streets, The Keswick will offer craft beer, cocktails, slushies, food trucks, games and live music. Fright Bites food truck will be at...
spectrumnews1.com
School built for Black students during segregation is being restored
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Between 1913 and 1932, Julius Rosenwald, the first CEO of Sears Roebuck in Chicago, and Booker T. Washington of the Tuskegee Institute built around 5,000 schools in the south for Black students as part of the Rosenwald Program. Tucked in Louisville’s James Taylor neighborhood is one...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Louisville's most googled phrases of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We took a look at Google's "Local Year in Search 2022" for the Louisville community, and we were surprised by a few of the results. According to Google, the Louisville area’s top trending animal this year was the "Muntjac Deer", one of the oldest known species of deer.
Entrepreneurs of color graduate second class of AMPED business incubator
The Russell Technology Business Incubator graduated 36 business owners and hopes to expand in the future.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
