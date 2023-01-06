Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. My high school principal and my mother are both important role models. My high school principal was brave and bold, and she always pursued what she believed was the right thing to do. I appreciated that even if she created controversy by doing the right thing, she still followed through. My mother taught us to always believe in ourselves. She made us truly feel as though we could achieve anything. Her unconditional love and example of motherhood have been my greatest sources of strength.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO