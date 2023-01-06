ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

OBA

Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach hopes to issue resident parking lot passes in April

Until passes are issued the lot is first come, first served. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Passes will be available to the new resident parking lot built in a partnership with the city of Orange Beach and the beachfront CoastAL restaurant this spring with a target date of April. Residents must come by city hall to receive the pass.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
850businessmagazine.com

2022 Pinnacle Award: Dr. Maria Toledo, Pensacola

Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. My high school principal and my mother are both important role models. My high school principal was brave and bold, and she always pursued what she believed was the right thing to do. I appreciated that even if she created controversy by doing the right thing, she still followed through. My mother taught us to always believe in ourselves. She made us truly feel as though we could achieve anything. Her unconditional love and example of motherhood have been my greatest sources of strength.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Concerns over capped well derail subdivision plans, as development in Baldwin County continues

Growing pains in Baldwin County continued into the new year, as the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission met for its January meeting. At the meeting, even small-scale developments that the commission considered faced opposition from neighbors, concerned about how the changes would affect the infrastructure in the area and about potential further development down the road.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park

The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Island and Destin could soon ban smoking on beaches

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County government staff is looking to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. County staff presented a proposal to the board to consider the ban for three major reasons: The Florida legislature amended the Clean Air Act in 2022 allowing counties and municipalities to dictate the policy around smoking […]
DESTIN, FL
OBA

OBA

