WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
utv44.com
Prichard residents gather to protest planned destruction of historic Harlem Hotel
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Protesters gathered in Prichard today to fight against the tearing down of an historic building. The Harlem Hotel used to sit next to the Harlem Duke, a once thriving music club. The Harlem Duke started in the 1950's and hosted stars like BB King, Ray...
Rezoning sought for 11-cottage development in Foley
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – A new 11-unit development could be coming to Foley on a two-acre parcel located north of Azalea Avenue and west of South Juniper Street. During the Jan. 3 joint work/regular session, the city council had an introduction and public hearing on a rezoning request for the parcel from owners Chris and Phil Johnson. They are seeking to change the parcel from residential single family to a planned unit development.
Orange Beach hopes to issue resident parking lot passes in April
Until passes are issued the lot is first come, first served. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Passes will be available to the new resident parking lot built in a partnership with the city of Orange Beach and the beachfront CoastAL restaurant this spring with a target date of April. Residents must come by city hall to receive the pass.
Gulf Shores to discuss $7.4M site work for new high school
Officials say target opening date is fall of the 2025-26 school year. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will consider spending more than $7 million for site work for a new high school during the regular city council meeting on Jan. 9 at city hall. The...
ssrnews.com
Three South Santa Rosa Teachers Announced as Semifinalists for Teacher of Year
Santa Rosa Education Foundation today announced five semifinalists for Santa Rosa County Teacher of the Year. selected from 35 school nominees for Santa Rosa Teacher of the. Year and include three educators from schools in South Santa Rosa:. Additionally, there are two semifinalists from Central Santa Rosa:. The SREF Teacher...
Pensacola Humane Society ‘lets the hammer fall,’ closes shelter, is without department heads
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Now without staff and without animals, the Pensacola Humane Society announced on its Facebook page it is closed “until further notice.” WKRG News 5 spoke with the PHS board’s attorney Michael Kelly, who said, “The decision to close the shelter was neither granted by the board, nor was the board notified […]
850businessmagazine.com
2022 Pinnacle Award: Dr. Maria Toledo, Pensacola
Describe two or three women who served you as important role models and mentors. What did you learn from them?. My high school principal and my mother are both important role models. My high school principal was brave and bold, and she always pursued what she believed was the right thing to do. I appreciated that even if she created controversy by doing the right thing, she still followed through. My mother taught us to always believe in ourselves. She made us truly feel as though we could achieve anything. Her unconditional love and example of motherhood have been my greatest sources of strength.
Concerns over capped well derail subdivision plans, as development in Baldwin County continues
Growing pains in Baldwin County continued into the new year, as the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission met for its January meeting. At the meeting, even small-scale developments that the commission considered faced opposition from neighbors, concerned about how the changes would affect the infrastructure in the area and about potential further development down the road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Purple, gold and yellow appear in Downtown Mobile as Mardi Gras draws near
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The official day of Mardi Gras might not be until February, but for many in the Port City, the party has already started. Purple, gold and yellow is taking over Downtown Mobile- a sure sign that Mardi Gras has made her annual stop. For one store...
getthecoast.com
City of Fort Walton Beach crew ‘dives in’ to repair Liza Jackson Boat Ramp
On a chilly day in Fort Walton Beach, members of the City of Fort Walton Beach’s Parks and Recreation crew braved the cold waters at Liza Jackson Park to repair the boat ramps. The ramps, which had developed two large cracks across the concrete slabs, posed a potential hazard...
utv44.com
Millions in improvements coming to Bayfront Park
The Mobile County Commission is set to allocation an additional $3.8 million for the expansion and renovation of Bay Front Park in Coden. The park was closed temporarily in March 2022 for the renovation project which is expected to take about a year. Once completed, the 20-acre park will include...
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
New pier features aimed at attracting fish in Orange Beach
West side deepened for work boats, lighting and 24 reefs added at Waterfront Park. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The rebuild of the Waterfront Park Pier in Orange Beach has some added features that should help attract more fish to the area in the coming months. Local...
WPMI
Daphne Bakery represents Alabama in 'King Cake Extravaganza' tasting competition
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Daphne bakery will be closely watching an annual event going on in New Orleans tonight as we begin Carnival Season. It’s called the King Cake Extravaganza and it’s a taste testing event featuring the top 20 king cakes from a 5-state region.
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue held physical abilities test for aspiring firefighters
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Would-be firefighters donned heavy gear and went through a series of grueling tests Saturday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue held another physical abilities test. The fire department says nine people took the test and seven people made the cut. Training captain Joel Richardson says the test...
Okaloosa Island and Destin could soon ban smoking on beaches
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County government staff is looking to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. County staff presented a proposal to the board to consider the ban for three major reasons: The Florida legislature amended the Clean Air Act in 2022 allowing counties and municipalities to dictate the policy around smoking […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Sir Richard’s Public House Hosts Oyster Bash With Musical Guest Adam Pearce
Sir Richard’s Public House will host Sir Richard’s Oyster Bash during the first week of February. Attendees can purchase oysters and enjoy live music during and after the event. A tray of oysters can be purchased from the bartenders starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can purchase buckets of...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
OBA
Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
495K+
Views
