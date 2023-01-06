Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
Kearney Hub
Snow, sledding in Grand Island
Home for the holidays? Maybe, but Mother Nature has other ideas, like snow, ice, fog, fussy turnpike toll booths and accidents.
NebraskaTV
Pet of the Week: Speckles
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Speckles at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Speckles! I am a beautiful medium sized white dog with adorably unique speckles that cover my whole torso! I am a very sweet and spunky dog who would love to find my forever home! I love to play and have lots of energy, but I also love snuggling up for some cuddles and a nice nap. I am very affectionate and love to give kisses. I adore people and will make a wonderful pet! I was brought to the shelter as a stray, so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet any kids or other dogs in the household before being adopted to make sure it’s a good fit! If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the animal shelter during our open hours! I would love to see you!"
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Casino adds to Fonner Park’s 70-year legacy
Named after its original land owner August (Gus) L. Fonner, the first horse races were held at Fonner Park on April 29, 1954. Fonner donated the land in April 1953. The Hall County Livestock Improvement Association owned the facility, and the Old Reliable Hereford Show and Sale was held there in September.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire units respond to Saturday morning blaze at Grand Island trailer home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Fire units in Grand Island responded to a trailer home fire Saturday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said it was called to the blaze on Melody Lane, noting that the trailer was fully involved in the fire. An occupant was able to get out of...
KSNB Local4
Hank McFarland running for GIPS School Board President
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just months removed from winning a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public School Board, member-elect Hank McFarland is running for school board president. McFarland won rather convincingly over Tim Mayfield back in November for the lone Ward B seat up for election, and...
Sand Hills Express
High School Basketball Scores 1/7
The Broken Bow girls basketball team participated in the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High. The Lady Indians faced Class B Beatrice at the showcase. Broken Bow battled tough against the top ten ranked Orange. Broken Bow’s Janae Marten hit a three to start the game but Beatrice would score the next 12 points and would never trail again as they held on for a 43-31 win. Broken Bow kept the game close and closed the gap to 34-30 in the 4th quarter but Beatrice closed the game on a 9-1 run to secure the win. Broken Bow was led by Gaby Staples who had a team high 10 points and Janae Marten finished with nine points for the Lady Indians who are now 5-4 on the season.
KSNB Local4
Fire in Grand Island sends one person to the hospital
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire Saturday morning. According to GIFD when they got to the home on the 100 block of Melody Lane there was already flames coming out of the windows. The fire was put out before it could spread, however the mobile home is a total loss.
Kearney Hub
Tree removal to cause daily closure of Lakeview Drive in Kearney
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District, has announced that beginning Monday Lakeview Drive from University Drive to 31st Street will be closed daily for tree removal along the lake area. The street will be reopened each evening. The work...
foxnebraska.com
Stores at Conestoga Mall actively looking to move locations due to redevelopment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Currently the Conestoga Mall has 35 different businesses that will all eventually be impacted by the redevelopment. The project's contractor is Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The company told NTV News that construction will start on the northern part of the mall. Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said the company is having constant communication with the mall tenants through phone calls and e-mails as many of them need to start looking for other locations outside the mall.
Program seeks to lure out-of-state nursing students to rural Neb.
OMAHA — In Nebraska’s ongoing effort to attract health care workers, the University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a new scholarship program for nursing students from certain neighboring states to attend its rural campuses. The “Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship” is open to nursing students...
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
KSNB Local4
130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
Kearney Hub
Prataria Ventures constructing new facility in Kearney
KEARNEY – Prataria Ventures will bring a new facility to Kearney. A real estate purchase agreement between the city of Kearney and Prataria for 4.38 acres of land at Patriot Industrial Park was approved by City Council on Dec. 20. The agreement was for $326,975 for roughly 1.5 lots...
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0