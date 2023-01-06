Read full article on original website
JDM — a.k.a Japanese Domestic Market car — enthusiasts are no doubt be aware of the Toyota Century. It's an incredibly fancy full-size luxury sedan — think of it as Toyota's equivalent of a Maybach — starting around $200,000. It's produced in very limited numbers. It's the sort of status vehicle you don't drive yourself, and if you have to enquire about where to find one and haggle over the price, you probably aren't important enough to have one.
According to 2022 vehicle sales data for the United States, Toyota is now one of the best-selling sports car brands in the country. Yes, Toyota, who just more than a decade ago didn't have a single genuinely sporty car available, is now leading almost everyone else in terms of sales, and all with just two models - the Toyota GR86 and the GR Supra, the latter buoyed by the addition of a manual transmission for 2022.
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
One of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric vehicles is range, and rightly so, since a stop to charge can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. Just like gasoline-powered vehicles, it's impossible to predict exactly how far an electric vehicle will go for every driver. Tesla, being the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, has a vehicle portfolio with some of the best range in the industry. The base AWD Model X is one of Tesla's less successful vehicles in terms of sales, but it still claims a range of 348 miles.
In the past, John Deere has made it difficult for owners to repair their equipment: any and all maintenance had to be done at the company's dedicated service centers using only authorized parts. The brand has now agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation to allow US farmers (and independent repair shops) to fix their own equipment. Beyond basic access to parts, owners will also have access to official John Deere's diagnostics, manuals, tools and training; and equipment owners will be able to disable electronic locks, ensuring they can legally obtain repair resources needed to service their equipment. So if you’ve been considering buying a tractor – or learning more about John Deere Horicon Works – there’s never been a better time.
Government mandates to reduce emissions, environmental concerns, and a public appetite for electric vehicles are signs that the internal combustion engine may be doomed. Reports of the death of gas-powered vehicles however have been highly exaggerated and a Mazda MX-5 Miata Roadster has shown that maybe EVs aren't the future just yet.
Each of us has a personal philosophy, despite whether we've consciously identified it or not. A personal philosophy is your unique take on the world; a mixture of opinions, values, moral scaffolding and likes and dislikes that come together to form the soup that is your worldview. Experience, culture and the people we spend our time with help to shape and form our personal philosophies, and after just under 30 years on this planet, here's mine: In life, there's nothing more fun than going fast on two wheels.
According to detailed calculations by Jon Stewart (Cleanerwatt), the all-new Tesla Semi is twice as efficient as the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Keep in mind, a Class 8 semi-truck weighs in at four to five times that of a gas- or diesel-powered F-150. Tesla is known for producing some of...
Confession: buying a suit intimidates me a bit. They're expensive and complicated — and aren't they mostly unnecessary nowadays? That's how they've long seemed to me, anyway. But it turns out that a decent suit is still necessary sometimes, and even getting one made to order doesn't need to be exorbitantly expensive or excessively intimidating. It can even be fun.
You don't have to be a smart home aficionado to know Ring; most of us have encountered a Ring video doorbell in our daily lives. You may have noticed a video doorbell when visiting friends and family or trick-or-treating -- or maybe watching compilations of hilarious videos captured. Now, Ring wants to extend its security coverage to your car with the Ring Car Cam.
Slide 1 of 14: Pickup trucks are hugely popular, and many models offer more off-road and towing capabilities than most people need. The good news is that the resurgence of smaller trucks makes the body style even more accessible pricewise while maintaining a notable amount of versatility and capability. Our editors have put just about every pickup truck sold today through our renowned testing regimen. From performance testing to cargo area measurements and a real-world fuel economy challenge, we do it all. From entry-level work trucks and heavy-duty haulers to hybrid-powered and high-performance models, these pickups are the very best of the breed. Here are the best pickup trucks for other model years: 2021 | 2020 | 2019.
