In the past, John Deere has made it difficult for owners to repair their equipment: any and all maintenance had to be done at the company's dedicated service centers using only authorized parts. The brand has now agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation to allow US farmers (and independent repair shops) to fix their own equipment. Beyond basic access to parts, owners will also have access to official John Deere's diagnostics, manuals, tools and training; and equipment owners will be able to disable electronic locks, ensuring they can legally obtain repair resources needed to service their equipment. So if you’ve been considering buying a tractor – or learning more about John Deere Horicon Works – there’s never been a better time.

2 HOURS AGO