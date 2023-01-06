ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

vanishinggeorgia.com

Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Music for All: $1 ticket to any Charlotte Symphony concert for EBT card holders

The Charlotte Symphony is committed to providing the whole community with the opportunity to experience exceptional music. Music For All, presented by Wells Fargo, is a program that helps the music reach the entire community. Community members with EBT cards are welcome to purchase tickets to select Charlotte Symphony concerts...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cain Center of the Arts officially opens in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — An eight-year-plus journey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius is now complete. Art and music lovers have a new state-of-the-art theater as the Cain Center for the Arts officially opened in Cornelius on Saturday night. It was a $25-million dollar project that features a...
CORNELIUS, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

