Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville and Sparks Fly Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Charlotte SHOUT! search for artist to design 2023 poster
You could be the next artist for Charlotte SHOUT! The arts festival is looking for artists to create a poster promoting this year's festival.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
'We’ll actually start to make an impact' | Charlotte taproom finding new ways to 'go green'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Out having a drink might not make much of a difference in most cases, but the owners of the Hoppin’ brand hope to change that. Through a partnership with Skoot—a corporation committed to offsetting carbon emissions—the goal is to plant more trees and go green.
Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
'I just knew something was not right,' Charlotte area nanny loses baby after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joanny Rodriguez opened up to WCNC's Jane Monreal, about a car crash that happened just days after Christmas. She said if sharing her story can help another parent, it would help her own healing. "We're also not the only people who've gone through this," said Rodriguez.
kiss951.com
Wingate University Graduate Comepeting On This Season Of ‘The Bachelor’
A new season of, The Bachelor, is premiering soon, and their is a Charlotte native on this season. Wingate University graduate, Kylee Russell will be one of the woman looking for love on the new season of The Bachelor. She will be one of 30 women, trying to make a...
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Music for All: $1 ticket to any Charlotte Symphony concert for EBT card holders
The Charlotte Symphony is committed to providing the whole community with the opportunity to experience exceptional music. Music For All, presented by Wells Fargo, is a program that helps the music reach the entire community. Community members with EBT cards are welcome to purchase tickets to select Charlotte Symphony concerts...
Dog abandoned at Charlotte airport by owner, rescue organization trying to find home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rescue organization is hoping to find a permanent home for a dog after it was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas Airport last week. FurBabies Animal Rescue said Baby Girl, a Beagle girl was rescued from the airport by an airline worker on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
WBTV
Day before birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson release balloons, call for justice
The 2023 annual American Football Coaches Association National Convention began on Sunday at the Charlotte Convention Center. 20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the tragic plane crash at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Mega Mommy...
Remembering the lives lost - and lasting legacy - on the 20th anniversary of the crash of Flight 5481
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — January 8, 2023 is the 20th anniversary of the Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash that killed all 21 people on board in Charlotte. This is a day to reflect on those whose lives were taken too soon and the chain of events in the aftermath of the crash that changed the course of aviation safety.
A Picasso exhibit opens next month in Charlotte. Here's how to get tickets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picasso is coming to Uptown. The exhibit "Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds" is opening at Mint Museum Uptown on Feb. 11 and staying in the Queen City through May 21. More than 40 works from Picasso will be featured in the exhibit, which focuses on Pablo...
Upscale restaurants, sweets and more: What’s new in Charlotte’s food scene
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area picked up a few new restaurants in the final month of 2022, with more to come early this year. A pair of high-end ventures from chef Sam Hart — reverse wine-pairing restaurant Biblio and a revamped location of Counter- — made their debuts in west Charlotte last month. In South End, the area’s second location of Brown Bag Seafood opened at the Lowe’s Tech Hub on West Worthington Avenue.
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
Cain Center of the Arts officially opens in Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An eight-year-plus journey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius is now complete. Art and music lovers have a new state-of-the-art theater as the Cain Center for the Arts officially opened in Cornelius on Saturday night. It was a $25-million dollar project that features a...
What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?. New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions. Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually...
Fire rips through abandoned education building in Salisbury, firefighters say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, firefighters said. The Churchland Fire Department said it was assisting Rowan units in East Spencer at the old Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on North Long Street just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday. WCNC Charlotte has reached...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
