Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Iceland Sports Complex hosts Skate Fest for children with autism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The warm afternoon weather didn't stop people from hitting the rink on Saturday. Louisville Skating Academy and the Families for Effective Autism Treatment partnered for Frozen FEAT Skate Fest at Iceland Sports Complex. The event was designed to get children who are on the autism spectrum...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning. Louisville woman illustrating Dolly Parton's next children's book. MacKenzie Haley has been working nonstop in her Crescent Hill studio bringing Billy the Kid, the French bulldog, to life. Laundromat workers avoid disaster after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Andrea Knabel’s family host vigil to celebrate her 41st birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been missing for years, but her family is still searching for answers. They are using days like her birthday to keep that hope alive. Andrea Knabel disappeared in August of 2019. She was last seen walking between her family's houses in Audobon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

You're invited to Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner; here's how to get tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of Blessings in a Backpack is having their signature celebrity chef dinner on March 11. The dinner is fundraising to help feed local elementary school students on weekends. A spokesperson for Blessings in a Backpack says the celebrity chefs fundraiser will include "world-class food" from Food Network stars Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson and Damaris Phillips, plus the winner of Best Baker in America, Jackie Joseph.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival introduced the members of the 2023 Royal Court on Monday morning. The members were selected from nearly 100 applicants and will attend nearly every festival event, starting with Festival Unveiled Presented by Four Roses Bourbon on March 16, KDF said. (Story continues...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jurassic Quest coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jurassic Quest is coming to Louisville for a weekend. The biggest interactive dinosaur experience in the country will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest has life-like dinosaurs, large rideable dinosaurs and live dinosaur shows. There are also interactive science and art...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/9

MacKenzie Haley has been working nonstop in her Crescent Hill studio bringing Billy the Kid, the French bulldog, to life. That's what Maya Bagels Express wants it's customers to know when they stop by. Laundromat workers avoid disaster after SUV crashes into their building. Updated: 16 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday afternoon, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile parked at the Kroger in Jeffersonville Commons to give people a look at the famous car. Corndog Clara and her co-pilot Sizzlin' Shelby have been driving the Wienermobile around the country for months. One common question they get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family continues search for missing Louisville mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than three years, Louisville mother Andrea Knabel has been missing. On her 41st birthday family and friends gathered to celebrate her life and draw awareness to her disappearance. "I feel like in some ways it has definitely made me stronger but in other ways,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire District recognizes members at annual awards dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday evening, some 30 Zoneton Fire District members were honored for accomplishments made in 2022. According to a release, the Zoneton Fire District had two new and prestigious awards for the dinner: the Rob Orkies Leadership Award and the Garry Key Leadership Award. These awards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. "We don't know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Volunteers of America Mid-States announce expansion of Freedom House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) announced the expansion of their Freedom House and the start of Project Strong on Friday. VOA joined Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, the Regional President of Humana Jeb Duke, Secretary of Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander and Senate President Robert Stivers in Frankfort to make the announcement.
LOUISVILLE, KY

