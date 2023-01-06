Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Marion man dies in Highway 19 crash
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Marion man died in a crash Tuesday on Highway 19 North in Meridian. A 2017 Ford Focus driven by 60-year-old Thomas Mattimore left the road and overturned in a creek about 6:40 p.m. The crash remains under investigation by the...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
WTOK-TV
Names released in fatal Kemper County crash
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The names of people involved in a fatal crash in Kemper County have been released. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Lin Harrison, 47, of DeKalb, died Jan. 3 in a 2-car collision on Highway 16 about 7 p.m. The car he was driving collided head-on with a truck driven by 52-year-old Don Dickerson, of Louisville, Miss.
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
kicks96news.com
Car Fire and a Crash on Roberts Rd in Leake Thursday
12:25 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to Roberts Rd in the Singleton area for a car on fire. 9:17 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, EMS, and Barnes Volunteer Fire Dept were dispatched to a crash with injuries that happened on Roberts Rd in the curve near Parker Circle.
kicks96news.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake
FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
WTOK-TV
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
WTOK-TV
Local gas station damaged by storm
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm. The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.
wtva.com
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
breezynews.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests
HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A. CODI HANCOCK,...
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information
At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to West Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences. Kosciusko Police are currently investigating...
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
WTOK-TV
6th Annual Great Scorpion Trail Run
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 160 participants came out to Bonita Lakes on Saturday to participate in the 6th annual Great Scorpion Trail Run. The Race is divided into a 12.5K, 25K and 50K with proceeds going to the National Alopecia organization. Event organizer, Caroline Irvine said, “Oh my gosh we...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Dope, Trespassing and Shoplifting, in Attala and Leake
TERRI L ARMSTRONG, 45, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in Public Place, KPD. Bond $1,000, $800. JOSEPH ATKINSON, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DREVONTAE T BARNES, 32, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Two killed in Neshoba County house fire
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed in a house fire in Neshoba County. Breezy News reported the fire happened on December 26 in the Pearl River Community on Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians tribal lands. Investigators believe the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Oswald Road. Once the fire was extinguished, two […]
wcbi.com
Clay Counties deputies arrest two women for meth possession
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests. Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop. Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in...
