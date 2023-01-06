BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A very mild flow will continue out of the southwest for the next several days. This will guarantee warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 30's. An atmospheric river of moisture will move in from the Pacific Ocean and bring the potential for a wintry mix to the Treasure Valley Monday morning. If we do see any snow, it will likely change over to rain showers by mid-morning. However, the mountains just north of the I-84 corridor will see snow and gusty winds through much of the day on Monday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO