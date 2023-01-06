Read full article on original website
Another atmospheric river to pound California
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A very mild flow will continue out of the southwest for the next several days. This will guarantee warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 30's. An atmospheric river of moisture will move in from the Pacific Ocean and bring the potential for a wintry mix to the Treasure Valley Monday morning. If we do see any snow, it will likely change over to rain showers by mid-morning. However, the mountains just north of the I-84 corridor will see snow and gusty winds through much of the day on Monday.
Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
Rescuers: Injured Utah skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
