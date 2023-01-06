Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin has emotional reaction to Bills opening kickoff return TD
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. Still, he’s watching his teammates play their Week 18 contest against the Patriots. Damar Hamlin is watching his team’s Week 18 game against the Patriots from the hospital, and appears to...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Season-Ending Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
What channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on Sunday? Free live stream
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (8-8) and Green Bay Packers (8-8) will have all eyes on them as they close the NFL’s regular season, in what could potentially decide the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch or listen...
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers promises to do this to former teammate Jamaal Williams in Week 18
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are gearing up for a high-stakes matchup against the Detroit Lions. The game was flexed to Sunday night by the NFL due to the intrigue surrounding the game. A win for Green Bay and they’re in the playoffs. It’s as simple as that.
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why
Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion
Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
Fox17
Lions rookies set record for most combined sacks in a season
The Detroit Lions defensive rookies broke an NFL record for most combined sacks by rookies in a season on Sunday. Detroit's defense sacked Aaron Rodgers twice in the 20-16 win over Green Bay, the final game of the season for the Lions. Both sacks on Sunday were by Aidan Hutchinson,...
St. Clair Shores man blows 1915 tugboat horn after every Lions win
The sound of a 1915 tugboat horn is a familiar one to neighbors in one St. Clair Shores neighborhood.
Packers re-take lead over Lions on Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard TD
The Green Bay Packers needed fewer than five minutes to respond to the Detroit Lions and re-take the lead on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers completed five of six passes for 75 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass to Allen Lazard from 13 yards out with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 18 vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) can clinch a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed in the NFC by beating the Detroit Lions (8-8) in the season finale on Sunday night from Lambeau Field. The Lions, who were once 1-6, beat the Packers in Week 9 at Ford Field. Matt LaFleur’s team has won four-straight games to go from 4-8 to 8-8.
Everything Aaron Rodgers said about his Packers future and potential retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t commit to a future with the franchise after losing to the Lions on Sunday night. The Packers No. 12 may have walked off the Lambeau Field grass for the final time as a player on Sunday night, as Green Bay fell to the Detroit Lions, thus ending any postseason aspirations.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points
In 1945, Green Bay Packers receiver Don Hutson scored 29 points in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. The post Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dan Campbell speaks out amid Lions’ major change following Ford Field turf controversy
The Detroit Lions are no stranger to the ongoing turf controversy engulfing the NFL. The Lions sparked an NFLPA grievance after their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. In late January, Ford Field will get a new playing surface. They will go away from the controversial slit film turf and use the monofilament FieldTurf CORE surface moving forward.
Najee Harris has the wrong idea about Matt Canada’s future
Najee Harris showed support of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ highly unpopular offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers are not making the AFC playoffs, they did give Mike Tomlin another winning season, mostly because of Najee Harris, as well as Matt Canada…. While we all admire the Steelers’ never-say-die...
Emotional Jamaal Williams remembers grandfather following win over Packers [Video]
Jamaal Williams once played for the Green Bay Packers but on Sunday Night Football, he and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission. That mission was to knock the Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions did exactly that as they were able to come from behind to beat the Packers by a score of 20-16 at Lambeau Field. During the game, Jamaal had two rushing touchdowns, which moved him past the great Barry Sanders on the Lions’ all-time list.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
