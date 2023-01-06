ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why

Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
FanSided

Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion

Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
Fox17

Lions rookies set record for most combined sacks in a season

The Detroit Lions defensive rookies broke an NFL record for most combined sacks by rookies in a season on Sunday. Detroit's defense sacked Aaron Rodgers twice in the 20-16 win over Green Bay, the final game of the season for the Lions. Both sacks on Sunday were by Aidan Hutchinson,...
FanSided

Najee Harris has the wrong idea about Matt Canada’s future

Najee Harris showed support of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ highly unpopular offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Although the Pittsburgh Steelers are not making the AFC playoffs, they did give Mike Tomlin another winning season, mostly because of Najee Harris, as well as Matt Canada…. While we all admire the Steelers’ never-say-die...
Detroit Sports Nation

Emotional Jamaal Williams remembers grandfather following win over Packers [Video]

Jamaal Williams once played for the Green Bay Packers but on Sunday Night Football, he and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission. That mission was to knock the Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions did exactly that as they were able to come from behind to beat the Packers by a score of 20-16 at Lambeau Field. During the game, Jamaal had two rushing touchdowns, which moved him past the great Barry Sanders on the Lions’ all-time list.
FanSided

Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
