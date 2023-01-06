ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rochester Beacon

RIT secures $2 million for lab upgrade

Rochester Institute of Technology is expected to receive $2 million in federal funds to update and expand its Semiconductor Fabrication Lab. The funds will help advance research and prepare the workforce for a growing domestic microelectronics manufacturing industry, officials say. RIT’s existing cleanroom was originally built to support the microelectronic...
The Rochester Beacon

A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022

The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
The Rochester Beacon

Another violent year

In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
The Rochester Beacon

The best of the Beacon in 2022

With the end of the Rochester Beacon’s fourth full calendar year of publication, we’ve once again taken a look back at the stories that stood apart over the last 12 months. Analytics make it easy to identify which articles in 2022 generated the most website traffic and clicks...
The Rochester Beacon

The gaps in teaching U.S. racial history

Jaylen Wims didn’t really learn about U.S. racial history in the classroom. Neither did Amarah Anderson. Sarah Adams’ experience is a little different—she was taught some facts about the nation’s racial history. There were gaps, however. “We never learned about the Black Panther Party. We never...
The Rochester Beacon

The changing perceptions of BLM

Nearly a decade ago, the Black Lives Matter movement was born, bringing people who might not always agree together in an unprecedented way to rally against injustice. Things have changed since then. Not only have things become quieter, not everyone has the same views about BLM as they did when...
The Rochester Beacon

Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy

In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
The Rochester Beacon

Cheese venture’s founder named Ignite recipient

Janessa Steenberg is the first recipient of RIT Venture Creation’s Ignite initiative. The Rochester Institute of Technology student is the founder of Panacheeza, a plant-based Parmesan-style cheese startup. Her focus on bringing the cheese product to market caught the attention of mentors at the Venture Creations business incubator. Ignite...
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

