Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try OutTed RiversRochester, NY
Related
RIT secures $2 million for lab upgrade
Rochester Institute of Technology is expected to receive $2 million in federal funds to update and expand its Semiconductor Fabrication Lab. The funds will help advance research and prepare the workforce for a growing domestic microelectronics manufacturing industry, officials say. RIT’s existing cleanroom was originally built to support the microelectronic...
A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022
The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
Another violent year
In a year of notable local news stories, one stood out: the continuing wave of homicides. In a new poll of Rochester Beacon readers, roughly half of respondents said Rochester’s per-capita homicide rate—highest in New York and near the top among cities nationwide—was the No. 1 news story in terms of its impact on the Rochester community and longer-term significance. No other story was named by even 10 percent of the poll participants.
The best of the Beacon in 2022
With the end of the Rochester Beacon’s fourth full calendar year of publication, we’ve once again taken a look back at the stories that stood apart over the last 12 months. Analytics make it easy to identify which articles in 2022 generated the most website traffic and clicks...
The gaps in teaching U.S. racial history
Jaylen Wims didn’t really learn about U.S. racial history in the classroom. Neither did Amarah Anderson. Sarah Adams’ experience is a little different—she was taught some facts about the nation’s racial history. There were gaps, however. “We never learned about the Black Panther Party. We never...
The changing perceptions of BLM
Nearly a decade ago, the Black Lives Matter movement was born, bringing people who might not always agree together in an unprecedented way to rally against injustice. Things have changed since then. Not only have things become quieter, not everyone has the same views about BLM as they did when...
CVA cases against Gannett sent to workers’ comp board
The judge presiding over former Democrat and Chronicle newspaper carriers’ Child Victims Act accusations against the Rochester daily has bowed to Gannett Co. Inc.’s bid to send the cases to the state’s Workers’ Compensation Board. In a ruling handed down last week, state Supreme Court Justice...
Anthony Costello’s unsettled legacy
In a blow to the long-troubled Anthony Costello estate, an anticipated $71.5 million sale of the Clinton Crossings medical complex has fallen through. As the Rochester Beacon previously reported, the Brighton medical office complex, which houses UR Medicine’s largest concentration of outpatient facilities, was set to be acquired by Blue Sky Real Estate Services & Development, a New York City-based firm specializing in management of medical campuses.
Cheese venture’s founder named Ignite recipient
Janessa Steenberg is the first recipient of RIT Venture Creation’s Ignite initiative. The Rochester Institute of Technology student is the founder of Panacheeza, a plant-based Parmesan-style cheese startup. Her focus on bringing the cheese product to market caught the attention of mentors at the Venture Creations business incubator. Ignite...
The Rochester Beacon
Rochester, NY
1K+
Followers
928
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.https://rochesterbeacon.com/
Comments / 0