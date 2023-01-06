Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
WIFR
Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
Dixon takes down strong South Beloit team
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — South Beloit hosted a solid Dixon Dukes team Friday night. Dixon took down the Sobos 49-37. For highlights watch the media player above.
rockrivercurrent.com
Galaxy Hair Studio to move from Roscoe to downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, On The East Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this...
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 6
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m for highlights, scores, interviews and spotlight feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 65 Hononegah 50Rockford […]
Rockford, January 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Rockford. The Harlem High School basketball team will have a game with Jefferson High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. The Hononegah Community High School basketball team will have a game with Rockford Auburn High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00.
Winnebago County Courthouse to partially reopen after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire broke out in the Winnebago County Courthouse’s basement in early November, and everything from hearings to offices have had to be relocated since then. Things will start to get back to normal this week. Fourth floor court rooms and the first-floor traffic court room will reopen on Monday. Access […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Bad Accident In Rockford. Extrication Required
Our personal opinions on various topics. At approximately 8:45 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of W Whitman Street and N Main Street for a auto accident with extrication. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time as there was no transport to the hospital. Avoid...
Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears
Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major police Presence At A Scene On The West Side
Our personal opinions on various topics. Details are minimal right now. We are getting several reports of a major scene on the West side. It happened in the area of Auburn and Central. The reports have varied from 2 people dead, to a simple traffic stop. So as you can...
Jefferson J-Hawks grab first conference win of the season over Harlem
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson J-Hawks played host to the Harlem Huskies Friday night. Jefferson skated out with the 49-46 win. That gives the J-Hawks their first conference win of the season. With this loss, Harlem now sits at 4-4 in the NIC-10. For highlights watch the media player above.
Inside the Locker Room: Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn, junior forward Carter Gilmore, and junior center Steven Crowl address the media following Saturday's 79-69 loss at Illinois. Gard:. Crowl:. Hepburn:
