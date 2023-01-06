ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO