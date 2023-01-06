ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
WIFR

Rockford home suffers $60k in damages following fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Sunday morning fire leaves a Rockford home with around $60,000 dollars in damages. Rockford fire crews worked just after 9 a.m. Sunday to tame the flames of a house fire in the 600 block of Island Ave. According to a press release, the fire took around 15 to 20 minutes to put out.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois

Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Galaxy Hair Studio to move from Roscoe to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — A new hair studio with stylist suites and a spa is coming to downtown, but not in the space where coming soon signs have hung for more than a month. Signs for Galaxy Hair Studio have hung at 333 E. State St. since the lead-up to Stroll on State in late November, and the studio had announced on social media it would be moving there. However, owner Michelle Waller said the deal for that space fell through, and she has a new location nearby in downtown that she will announce soon.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident With Injuries, On The East Side

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 6

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night, January 6 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m for highlights, scores, interviews and spotlight feature stories. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 65 Hononegah 50Rockford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears

Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Loves Park

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a structure fire. It happened this morning on Grand ave. Several emergency personnel are on scene. If officials release information, we will update this. Photos by RS source. Note: Firefighters are battling another house fire this morning. Details on our website...
LOVES PARK, IL
247Sports

Inside the Locker Room: Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard as well as sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn, junior forward Carter Gilmore, and junior center Steven Crowl address the media following Saturday's 79-69 loss at Illinois. Gard:. Crowl:. Hepburn:
MADISON, WI
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy