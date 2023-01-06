ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampstead, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach fire truck drivers undergo ‘rigorous’ training program

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire truck drivers in Sunset Beach recently underwent a training program designed to keep their skills sharp. Each January, apparatus drivers take part in a ‘rigorous’ drivers training program, according to the Sunset Beach Fire Department. Training consists of a classroom session,...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Aquariums nearing distribution of specialty license plates

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Over a year after pre-orders for a specialty NC Aquariums license plate began, production is finally in the works. Pre-orders for the license tags began in October of 2021. 500 pre-orders had to be received before the design could be submitted to the DMV for approval.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer. A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education. Thompson was not only...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Series: Wilmington Campaign honors diversity in Civil War

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) – North Carolina Historic Sites, New Hanover County Public Library, and Cameron Art Museum have partnered to commemorate the diverse people in the Civil War Campaign of Wilmington. Between December 1864 and February 1865 Union Forces launched the Wilmington Campaign to close the final port...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations. They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

YWCA needs volunteers for Grandparent Support Network Program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is looking for dedicated people to volunteer with its Grandparent Support Network for its Spring 2023 season. The group says volunteers are needed for a Thursday night support group from January 26th through May 22nd, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual TreeFest returning to Independence Mall this month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual tree event is returning to Wilmington later this month. The 25th annual TreeFest will be held January 20th and January 21st from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last, at Independence Mall inside the JC Penney corridor. TreeFest began...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony in Wilmington sells out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony was a huge success, according to organizers – selling out all 750 lantern sleeves for the first time since the event started. After purchasing a lantern sleeve – hundreds of people lined up to have their decorated...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Expert advises against taking out of 401K account early

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Most people are feeling the impacts of inflation and some have even resorted to taking out money from their 401K savings accounts. According to Certified Public Accountant Wesley Casteen, who is also a tax Attorney, hardship withdrawal from a 401K account should be used as a last option.
WILMINGTON, NC

