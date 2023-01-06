Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
Related
Sunset Beach fire truck drivers undergo ‘rigorous’ training program
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fire truck drivers in Sunset Beach recently underwent a training program designed to keep their skills sharp. Each January, apparatus drivers take part in a ‘rigorous’ drivers training program, according to the Sunset Beach Fire Department. Training consists of a classroom session,...
Hundreds gather in Wrightsville Beach for the cross-dive to celebrate Epiphany
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than 200 people, including about 50 children, gathered at the Blue Water Waterfront Grill in Wrightsville Beach for the cross-dive to celebrate Epiphany. Diving for the Greek cross is a popular tradition among Greek Orthodox Christians around the world. There were twelve divers...
Latest data reveals COVID widely circulating in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following a review of the latest COVID-19 data for New Hanover County, the CDC Community Level has increased to High. The majority of the state is now at a high community level, indicating COVID-19 is widely circulating. According to the CDC, New Hanover...
Six-member panel discusses similarities between Jan. 6th and 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -Two years ago Friday, rioters staged a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol and some see similarities to the Coup d’Etat that happened in Wilmington more than 124 years ago. The National Black Leadership Caucus held a public forum called “Our Freedom, Our Vote” at UNCW...
NC Aquariums nearing distribution of specialty license plates
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Over a year after pre-orders for a specialty NC Aquariums license plate began, production is finally in the works. Pre-orders for the license tags began in October of 2021. 500 pre-orders had to be received before the design could be submitted to the DMV for approval.
Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear. However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location. The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.
Celebration of life for Wilmington collegiate pioneer Lela Thompson
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Family and friends of Lela Thompson came together Friday to celebrate her life as a local education trailblazer. A native of Darlington, South Carolina, Thompson’s family later moved to Wilmington where she pursued a bachelor of arts degree in education. Thompson was not only...
COVID, flu testing sites expand as Cape Fear sees upgrade to high level of spread
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the CDC, COVID levels are high in many parts of the county. Novant Health Never Hanover Regional Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 and flu testing sites. The news comes as many areas, including New Hanover County, are seeing a significant increase...
New Series: Wilmington Campaign honors diversity in Civil War
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) – North Carolina Historic Sites, New Hanover County Public Library, and Cameron Art Museum have partnered to commemorate the diverse people in the Civil War Campaign of Wilmington. Between December 1864 and February 1865 Union Forces launched the Wilmington Campaign to close the final port...
Wilmington National Weather Service looking for community weather observers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service in Wilmington needs your help collecting local weather observations. They are looking for volunteer Cooperative Weather Observers across southeastern NC and northeastern SC, especially in Pender, Bladen and Columbus Counties. Volunteers would be tasked with recording and reporting weather and climate...
YWCA needs volunteers for Grandparent Support Network Program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is looking for dedicated people to volunteer with its Grandparent Support Network for its Spring 2023 season. The group says volunteers are needed for a Thursday night support group from January 26th through May 22nd, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
Annual TreeFest returning to Independence Mall this month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual tree event is returning to Wilmington later this month. The 25th annual TreeFest will be held January 20th and January 21st from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last, at Independence Mall inside the JC Penney corridor. TreeFest began...
City of Wilmington Commission on African-American History holds Emancipation Proclamation series
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington kicked off a series to educate and spread awareness about historical events. The 2023 Emancipation Proclamation Series will hold events throughout the year to promote dialogue surrounding the executive order issued nearly 160 years ago by President Abraham Lincoln. The series...
Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony in Wilmington sells out
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony was a huge success, according to organizers – selling out all 750 lantern sleeves for the first time since the event started. After purchasing a lantern sleeve – hundreds of people lined up to have their decorated...
Expert advises against taking out of 401K account early
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Most people are feeling the impacts of inflation and some have even resorted to taking out money from their 401K savings accounts. According to Certified Public Accountant Wesley Casteen, who is also a tax Attorney, hardship withdrawal from a 401K account should be used as a last option.
