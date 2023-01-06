ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Here are the gifts Georgia, TCU players will receive for playing in the national title game

The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to tangle at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the college football national title on the line. It’s a new day in college football with players able to take NIL deals, but one neat thing about bowl games has always been the gifts that players receive from the games themselves. So, if you are wondering what the players will receive for playing in the big game, we have you covered.
FORT WORTH, TX
PennLive.com

Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top girls basketball player for games played Jan. 2-7, 2022

Several Mid-Penn girls hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
New York Post

Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female

Iszac Henig, a transgender male, joined Yale’s men’s swimming team after finishing last year as an All-American female swimmer. Henig has taken hormones for eight months amid his transition, but the senior’s times are “about the same as they were at the end of last season,” he wrote in an op-ed piece for the New York Times on Thursday. Henig wrote that during a meet in November among 83 swimmers, he finished in 79th place. “I wasn’t the slowest guy in any of my events, but I’m not as successful in the sport as I was on the women’s team,” Henig wrote. The four people to finish behind Henig, according...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy