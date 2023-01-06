Iszac Henig, a transgender male, joined Yale’s men’s swimming team after finishing last year as an All-American female swimmer. Henig has taken hormones for eight months amid his transition, but the senior’s times are “about the same as they were at the end of last season,” he wrote in an op-ed piece for the New York Times on Thursday. Henig wrote that during a meet in November among 83 swimmers, he finished in 79th place. “I wasn’t the slowest guy in any of my events, but I’m not as successful in the sport as I was on the women’s team,” Henig wrote. The four people to finish behind Henig, according...

2 DAYS AGO