Here are the gifts Georgia, TCU players will receive for playing in the national title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs are set to tangle at 7:30 p.m. Monday with the college football national title on the line. It’s a new day in college football with players able to take NIL deals, but one neat thing about bowl games has always been the gifts that players receive from the games themselves. So, if you are wondering what the players will receive for playing in the big game, we have you covered.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top girls basketball player for games played Jan. 2-7, 2022
Several Mid-Penn girls hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
Bella Chimienti leads Central York past Cumberland Valley
YORK - Central York, which sits atop of the District 3 6A power rankings, fired on all cylinders Saturday to remain perfect in a, 43-27 win against Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg commit Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 13 points.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszac Henig, a transgender male, joined Yale’s men’s swimming team after finishing last year as an All-American female swimmer. Henig has taken hormones for eight months amid his transition, but the senior’s times are “about the same as they were at the end of last season,” he wrote in an op-ed piece for the New York Times on Thursday. Henig wrote that during a meet in November among 83 swimmers, he finished in 79th place. “I wasn’t the slowest guy in any of my events, but I’m not as successful in the sport as I was on the women’s team,” Henig wrote. The four people to finish behind Henig, according...
Big Ten Basketball Player Announces He's Stepping Away From Program
Illinois four-star freshman guard Skyy Clark is stepping away from the program, he announced Friday. In a statement released on Twitter, Clark said his decision "has nothing to do with basketball" but is about "prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing." "For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball...
Mia Libby, Haley Noblit pace Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops past Gettysburg in Colonial Division action
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team remained unbeaten Friday night following a 51-16 victory over Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Mia Libby had a game-high 16 for GA. Haley Noblit added 12 points and Rylee Henson pitched in with 10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has...
Mid-Penn Conference high school sports schedule for Jan. 9, 2023
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Matthew DeDonatis scores 15 as Hershey blows by Governor Mifflin 73-42
Thirteen different Hershey players found their way into the scorebook Saturday in a 73-42 win over Governor Mifflin. Matthew DeDonatis led the Trojans with 15 points, Isaiah Danner had 11 and Earmon Callahan added eight.
