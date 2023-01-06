ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Photo

Tua Tagovailoa was in the building as the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday. Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was seen in a dark tunnel as he was watching the final seconds of the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why

Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Did Alabama’s next offensive coordinator just become available?

With rumors swirling that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could leave for the NFL, did the Crimson Tide’s best replacement just become available?. Much to the delight of Alabama football fans, there has been speculation over the past month or so that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien might not be in that position for the 2023 season. Reports have indicated that the former Texans head coach could make a return to the NFL as the Patriots OC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Miami basketball falls AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls

The Miami basketball program fell four spots to 16th in the AP Top 25 and three to 15th USA Today Coaches poll released on Monday following its 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Miami only played Georgia Tech last week. Miami has 604 points in the AP Top 25, nine points behind Arkansas.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Rogersville Review

Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card

With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action. After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime, they officially clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC when the...
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy