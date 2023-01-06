Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin has emotional reaction to Bills opening kickoff return TD
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. Still, he’s watching his teammates play their Week 18 contest against the Patriots. Damar Hamlin is watching his team’s Week 18 game against the Patriots from the hospital, and appears to...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
Dolphins and Complete AFC Playoff Picture
The Miami Dolphins' playoff scenario is very simple, but there are all sorts of possibilities around the AFC
Lamar Jackson gets massive Ravens NFL Playoffs injury update
Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 18 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, a league source reportedly told Adam Schefter that Jackson has a “strong chance” of playing in the Ravens’ Wild Card game next week. Jackson is reportedly still dealing...
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Photo
Tua Tagovailoa was in the building as the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday. Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was seen in a dark tunnel as he was watching the final seconds of the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets
Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why
Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
Did Alabama’s next offensive coordinator just become available?
With rumors swirling that Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could leave for the NFL, did the Crimson Tide’s best replacement just become available?. Much to the delight of Alabama football fans, there has been speculation over the past month or so that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien might not be in that position for the 2023 season. Reports have indicated that the former Texans head coach could make a return to the NFL as the Patriots OC.
Did Sean Payton screw the Broncos out of hiring him while addressing recent rumors? (Video)
Sean Payton addressed recent coaching rumors about him on FOX’s NFL pregame show, but did so in a very strategic way. The NFL coaching carosuel is already spinning, but the speed is about to pick up. One of the hottest names on the coaching market is former New Orleans...
Miami basketball falls AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls
The Miami basketball program fell four spots to 16th in the AP Top 25 and three to 15th USA Today Coaches poll released on Monday following its 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Miami only played Georgia Tech last week. Miami has 604 points in the AP Top 25, nine points behind Arkansas.
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
Best Super Bowl odds for every NFL team entering Wild Card playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are here and Vegas has already assigned the AFC as the conference to beat to win the Super Bowl. That’s right, two AFC teams sit atop the Super Bowl odds as we head into the playoffs despite the Eagles having a bye into the second round of the playoffs.
5 Takeaways from playoff-bound Miami Dolphins' 11-6 defeat of the New York Jets
MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins are headed to the NFL playoffs for the second time in 14 seasons because of a dramatic 11-6 home win against the New York Jets Sunday and a Patriots' loss to the Bills. Mired in a five-game losing streak, the Dolphins needed both events to happen to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016. ...
Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card
With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action. After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime, they officially clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC when the...
Dolphins final Week 18 injury report: 8 players up in the air vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the New York Jets. Only quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been ruled out for the matchup. Three players, left tackle left tackle Terron Armstead...
