Ingram Atkinson

Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'

Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
TVLine

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Kim Joseph

The 'Silent Twins' Story Lives on Through June Gibbons

Twins are known to have a special bond. A connection—an attachment—that nobody can infiltrate. Their relationships are nuanced, except what happens when the bond with your twin becomes co-dependent to the point where you can’t live with them, but you can’t live without them either?
Ceebla Cuud

Triplet Sisters Share the Affections of a Single Man

A set of identical Kenyan triplet sisters have come forward to say they are all in love. There is nothing unusual about that. That is until it was revealed they are sharing the same man. Cate, Eve, and Mary, three sisters from Kenya known as the "Comrades Triplets," are all dating the same man, and when it was reported at first, the story quickly spread throughout their home nation.
Upworthy

Dog becomes internet sensation for helping dad with newborn twins: 'She's my girls' guardian angel'

New parents sometimes worry about how their pets would behave around their newborn babies. So they sometimes train the pets how to behave around the baby or sometimes keep them away for a while. However, Josh and Kelly Rheaume's dog Lucy didn't require any of this. They were apprehensive about how their dog of almost seven years will react to having two new babies in the house. “She was confused,” Josh told TODAY. “For about five, six days, she was very standoffish... She tried to go in the car seat...trying to take their place so she could get our attention again. It was quite sad actually.”
Black Enterprise

T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness

The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Stepmother Camilla 'In A Long Time': 'She's Done Everything To Improve Her Own Reputation'

Prince Harry got candid about his relationship with Queen Consort Camilla, who married King Charles in 2005. "We haven't spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family. When we see each other, we're perfectly pleasant with each other. She's my stepmother. I don't look at her as an evil stepmother. I see her as someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation and own image for her own sake," the 38-year-old told Michael Strahan during an interview for Good Morning America. In Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Couple welcome twins born in two different years

A pair of twins born at New Year have birthdays not only on different days - but in different years, too. Kali Jo Scott and Cliff Scott's baby girls were born minutes apart, via c-section, just before midnight on New Year's Eve, and just after midnight on New Year's Day.

