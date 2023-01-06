Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.

3 DAYS AGO