Entertainment Weekly

Todrick Hall addresses 'a few' of his scandals in the new Real Friends of WeHo preview

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall addresses his past controversies in a new preview for his forthcoming MTV reality series Real Friends of WeHo. "I think the word you're looking for is 'scandals.' Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," Hall says in a confessional in the show's first trailer (below), before promising to "let people know my truth" on the project, which follows Hall, Canada's Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig as they live and work in West Hollywood.
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande Pulls Off a Wild Entrance on "RuPaul's Drag Race": "Mother Has Arrived!"

The Werk Room was in for a major surprise on the season 15 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on MTV. This week's guest judge strutted into the room wearing Ornacia on her head (the same head Vivacious wore for her debut back in season six) before revealing herself to be none other than Ariana Grande. "Mother has arrived!" she declared as the contestants went wild.
Reality Tea

Cynthia Bailey Is Returning To The Real Housewives Of Atlanta As A “Friend” Of The Show

If you were missing Cynthia Bailey on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, wait no longer. The former RHOA peach holder recently confirmed that she is returning to the beloved Bravo show, but only as a friend of the cast. Cynthia first appeared on the Atlanta-based series back in Season 3. She was getting ready to […] The post Cynthia Bailey Is Returning To The Real Housewives Of Atlanta As A “Friend” Of The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
Reality Tea

Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia

If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever. The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. […] The post Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
EW.com

Cate fears taking the plunge in Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview: 'What if my t--s come out?'

If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?. That's the dilemma facing Catelynn Baltierra in this exclusive clip from Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In the season 2 premiere of the spin-off — which brings together cast members from all the Teen Mom seasons for bonding adventures and life coaching from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — Cate joins fellow moms Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Cheynne Floyd, and Amber Portwood for a bungee-jumping excursion. But getting her up on the platform proves to be a bit of a challenge.
ComicBook

Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix

Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 premieres this month: What to expect

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Jersey Shore” gang is taking the show on the road. “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 will follow Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Staten Islanders Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fist-pumping all around the continental U.S., according to MTV.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Closer Weekly

Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast

For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.

