Kelsea Ballerini & Fletcher Join Forces For Eye-Popping Ending To New Video
Here's why 'Better Version (Of Me)' has everyone talking.
Lala Kent Reveals ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Premiere Date
"Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent revealed the season 10 premiere date of the popular Bravo reality show.
Todrick Hall addresses 'a few' of his scandals in the new Real Friends of WeHo preview
Former Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall addresses his past controversies in a new preview for his forthcoming MTV reality series Real Friends of WeHo. "I think the word you're looking for is 'scandals.' Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," Hall says in a confessional in the show's first trailer (below), before promising to "let people know my truth" on the project, which follows Hall, Canada's Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig as they live and work in West Hollywood.
Your First Look at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo
West Hollywood is about to get real. In the great tradition of The Real Housewives, MTV has just announced its latest entry in the annals of reality TV history: The Real Friends of WeHo,...
Ariana Grande Pulls Off a Wild Entrance on "RuPaul's Drag Race": "Mother Has Arrived!"
The Werk Room was in for a major surprise on the season 15 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on MTV. This week's guest judge strutted into the room wearing Ornacia on her head (the same head Vivacious wore for her debut back in season six) before revealing herself to be none other than Ariana Grande. "Mother has arrived!" she declared as the contestants went wild.
Cynthia Bailey Is Returning To The Real Housewives Of Atlanta As A “Friend” Of The Show
If you were missing Cynthia Bailey on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, wait no longer. The former RHOA peach holder recently confirmed that she is returning to the beloved Bravo show, but only as a friend of the cast. Cynthia first appeared on the Atlanta-based series back in Season 3. She was getting ready to […] The post Cynthia Bailey Is Returning To The Real Housewives Of Atlanta As A “Friend” Of The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Who Hit Heather Gay on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’? Black Eye Spoilers and Details
What is going on? Heather Gay has made headlines amid Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 for her now-infamous black eye. However, what actually went down is still pretty foggy. While some Bravo...
Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney Shares 2023 ‘Revenge’ Plans After Tom Schwartz Divorce
Shutterstock (2) Setting goals? Katie Maloney shared a message about her plans for the new year after finalizing her divorce from Tom Schwartz. The "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast host, 35, recently reposted a quote from Gary Janetti that read, "For me 2023 is going to be all about revenge." In her Instagram Story, the […]
‘RHOA’: Phaedra Parks May Be Joining Another Bravo Reality Series
Phaedra Parks was a cast member on 'RHOA' for seven seasons before her firing after Season 9. She's vowed not to return to the show but doesn't count out other Bravo reality shows.
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia
If you’ve been missing a little dose of Eva Marcille, aka Eva The Diva, she’s back and better than ever. The former America’s Next Top Model winner appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend back in Season 10 before snatching a peach and becoming a full-time Housewife for Seasons 11 and 12. […] The post Eva Marcille Explains Why She Didn’t Attend Porsha Williams’ Wedding To Simon Guobadia appeared first on Reality Tea.
Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2
CBS' hit firefighter drama Fire Country has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast is in full celebration mode.
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody
Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody. "Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal...
Cate fears taking the plunge in Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview: 'What if my t--s come out?'
If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?. That's the dilemma facing Catelynn Baltierra in this exclusive clip from Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In the season 2 premiere of the spin-off — which brings together cast members from all the Teen Mom seasons for bonding adventures and life coaching from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — Cate joins fellow moms Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Cheynne Floyd, and Amber Portwood for a bungee-jumping excursion. But getting her up on the platform proves to be a bit of a challenge.
Janelle Brown Tells Kody She Won't be 'Beaten into Submission' in Teaser Clip for 'Sister Wives'
The wives are fighting back. The wake of Christine Brown, Kody Brown's third wife, leaving the family is beginning to reverberate through the rest of the Brown clan and fans are finally seeing second wife, Janelle Brown, standing up for herself.
Reba McEntire’s New Lifetime Movie ‘The Hammer’: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
Reba McEntire plays a no-nonsense traveling judge in Nevada in the new Lifetime movie 'The Hammer,' which premieres Jan. 7.
Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix
Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 premieres this month: What to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Jersey Shore” gang is taking the show on the road. “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 will follow Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Staten Islanders Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fist-pumping all around the continental U.S., according to MTV.
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
