Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

By Juliana Kim
 3 days ago
The longtime partner of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died following the Jan. 6. insurrection has sued former President Donald Trump and two rioters for wrongful death.

Sandra Garza, who is representing the estate of Brian Sicknick, claims her partner's death was "a direct and foreseeable consequence" of Trump's words that day. She also assigns liability to Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, two men accused of assaulting Sicknick with chemical spray during the breach.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Washington, came a day before the second anniversary of the attack. The suit seeks at least $10 million in damages from each of the defendants.

Sicknick suffered two strokes soon after the attack

Sicknick was part of a police line guarding the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol on the day that pro-Trump mobs attempted to stop lawmakers from certifying President Biden's Electoral College victory.

According to the lawsuit, Sicknick was attacked with chemical spray during the confrontation and collapsed later that evening. He suffered from two strokes and died the next day. Sicknick was 42.

Although Washington D.C.'s chief medical examiner, Dr. Francisco Diaz, ruled that Sicknick died of "natural causes," he further stated that the events on Jan. 6 "played a role in his condition," the lawsuit said.

Lawsuit argues that Trump's words intentionally spurred violence

The lawsuit claims that Trump instigated the attack by Khater and Tanios, adding that the former president's "words and conduct" spurred violence that led to the injuries sustained by Sicknick and his eventual death.

"Trump intentionally riled up the crowd and directed and encouraged a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and attack those who opposed them," the complaint said.

It also accused Trump of failing to stop the breach and at one point, sending out tweets with "clear intent to further inflame the mayhem."

Trump has yet to face criminal charges for his role in the attack

In September, Khater and Tanios both pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement with pepper spray during the breach. The two are awaiting sentencing in the next few months.

After roughly 18 months of investigations, a congressional committee tasked with reviewing the attack released findings last month, including that there is enough evidence for the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against Trump. The committee cited obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting, aiding or comforting those involved in an insurrection.

The panel group also recommended that Congress bar the former president from ever holding federal office again.

The Justice Department's own investigation of Trump is ongoing, and it's unclear if it will pursue charges against him. Meanwhile, Trump has already announced he is running for president again in 2024.

Comments / 670

Patriot51
2d ago

So, who gets sued for the murder of Ashli Babbitt???Trump did nothing wrong and it's been proven.Pelosi is the one responsible for inciting the riot!!

Reply(83)
130
George Mickes
2d ago

Trump made calls required by law to call up the guard but pelosi and the mayor refused, the capital police asked for back up, fell on def ears , that was days ahead of time, yet you sheep just follow blaming Trump and anyone else this was done on purpose, also where's that Ray guy who rooted on the crowd? gee whiz he's never been called out

Reply(54)
132
terry cross
2d ago

they already said the man died from natural causes even his parents said the same thing he didn't die from being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher that was all made up get a brain

Reply(57)
71
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment

The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Threatens 'Horrible Things' After the Release of His Tax Returns

Donald Trump isn’t too pleased that his tax returns from 2015 to 2020 were released to the public on Friday, but his response is an eye-opening revelation to his lack of understanding that all presidents (no matter which party they belong to) are not above the law. The former president’s business strategies are already being called into question, and the IRS may be looking into the loans he provided for Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., so he made sure his voice was heard in a forceful statement. “The Democrats should have never done it, the supreme court should have never approved...
