What Will You Wear in 2023? Lime Green and Cargo Pants, Actually
Skeptics scoff, but trend forecasting, the delicate process by which professionals determine to the best of their ability what we’ll all be wearing and doing this time next year, might be one of our most stimulating cultural exercises. The people want answers, and the answers have arrived. 2022 was odd. Not as destructively manic as 2021 and nowhere near as lost and desultory as 2020, but the year had a transitional, oddly conservative formality to it, as though laying down a firm but unsteady foundation for us to stand on through our next twelve months. To determine what 2023’s biggest...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
We Never Thought We’d See Risqué Cardigans Like This—But Celebs Wore The Trend So Well In 2022
Cardigans got a serious shake up in 2022, as the once cozy, oversized, grandparent-inspired coverup turned into one of the sexiest pieces in our closets. And naturally, our favorite A-list trend-setters presented some truly risqué and enviable versions over the past 12 months. Risqué Cardigans 2022. Take a...
T.I. and Tiny Harris Take Toy Company To Court For Making Toys in OMG Girlz Likeness
The courtrooms are full of hip-hop’s elite these days. Next up is T.I. and Tiny. The couple is preparing to go to trial in the intellectual property suit versus toymaker MGA Entertainment on behalf of the former girl rap group OMG Girlz. The lawsuit claims the toy company ripped off the likeness of the girl group for their L.O.L Surprise dolls after accusations made by T.I.’s stepdaughter, Zonnique Pullins, in April 2022.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
I tried online dating in my small town but had to delete the apps after my nosy neighbors got too involved
Allison Nichol Longtin, a 36-year-old widow, tried online dating in her small Canadian town. But she hated when her neighbors got too involved.
Michelle Obama Pops in White-Hot Suit & Sneakers With Oprah in Mustard Blazer on ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour
Michelle Obama was sharply suited during her “The Light We Carry” book tour in Los Angeles this week, along with a special guest: none other than Oprah Winfrey. In a new video shared on Instagram, Obama posed with Winfrey in a dynamic suited outfit on Wednesday morning. Styled by Meredith Koop, the former first lady‘s ensemble featured an oversized white blazer atop a matching curved top, tucked into a set of wide-legged cargo trousers. Completing her attire was a set of gold metal floral statement earrings. Oprah was similarly dressed in a monochrome outfit, pairing a mustard-yellow double-breasted suit with a matching...
Couple Who Went Viral for Traditional Indian Wedding Reveal They're Expecting Their First Baby
Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju caught the internet's attention with their dazzling 2019 wedding and now are eager to share their fertility journey with others Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju were amazed when their 2019 traditional Desi wedding to celebrate their union in New Jersey went viral as a celebration of love and culture. Now, the pair is excited to see their family grow. The couple exclusively tells PEOPLE that they are expecting their first baby, due in May, as they share photos from the paternity photoshoot, shot...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
Princess Beatrice Styles Green Shrimps Coat With Matching Fascinator & Sharp Booties on Christmas Day
Princess Beatrice was sharply outfitted to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While stepping out for the occasion, the princess was seen at Sandringham Church and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk in a dark green coat by British label Shrimps. Likely worn over a coordinating or complementary dress, her double-breasted outerwear featured a midi length with faux-fur trim around its hem, sleeves and collar. Completing the piece with an elegant finish was an attached belt, cinched with a clear rounded buckle that appeared to be sculpted...
Jessica Simpson Brings Edgy Style to Holiday Season in Fur-Trimmed Jacket, Distressed Denim & Lace-Up Boots
Jessica Simpson celebrated the holiday season in style. The singer posted to her Instagram posing in front of her Christmas tree over the holiday weekend. In her photo, she wore a blue jacket with a thick black fur trim. Under her coat, Simpson donned a blue button-down with a slight print to it, complete with red and yellow detailing. She added dark wash denim with distressing, giving her outfit an extra edge. Simpson accessorized with oversized black round sunglasses as well as large hoop earrings. She also carried a large tote bag made of black, red and white leather. View this...
A Dog Groomer Goes Viral For Turning Pets Into Zoo Animals.
30-year-old Gabriel Feitosa. Over the last few years, Gabriel has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views on his transformation videos that bring a twist to the typical wash and style grooming routine. Instead of a simple cut, the San Diego–based professional uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic and vegan dye designed for dogs to turn his clients' pets into zoo animals.
Paris Hilton Goes Gothic in a Black Harness and ‘Witchy’ Lace-Up Ankle Boots
Paris Hilton got to stretching in a video posted to her TikTok yesterday. Dressed in a gothic all-black ensemble, Hilton pretended to crack her back and neck to an audio imitating the sound of bones cracking, the caption reading, “Me after carrying the 2000s on my back #ThatsHot.” Diverting from the usual holiday garb, Hilton switched things up in a high-low black gown that featured a half-moon and star print and billowing bell sleeves. The garment was situated with a black leather harness which she wore overtop the dress for an edgier feel. Underneath the dress, Hilton wore opaque black tights and...
Halle Berry Unveils Go-To Beauty Products in Cozy Shawl Sweater With Midi Dress & Invisible Heels
Halle Berry is helping her fans kick off the new year in the best way possible. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram to share some of her favorite things that she thinks every woman should have. In the Instagram Reel, Berry unveils some of her go-to beauty products as well as the book that she is currently reading. In the recording, the “Catwoman” star unpacks items from brands like Knesko, Ogee and Virtue. “I wish everyone the Happiest New Year! I wanted to share some of my favorite things I think every woman should have in 2023. Hope these goodies bring...
Gen Z deems skinny jeans out of style: Here’s what you can wear instead
Cancel culture is coming for millennials and you’ll want to get the skinny on this newly nixed fashion trend. According to Gen Z, skinny jeans are now officially over. The trend was called out on TikTok, with videos condemning the body-hugging pants and calling for their prompt removal from all closets in some very dramatic ways.
Mom goes viral for finding daughter on Roblox and telling her to defrost the lasagna
It's the modern-day equivalent of your mom calling the house phone to ask if you've taken the chicken out of the freezer and the subsequent mad dash to do so before hearing the car pull up to the house. One Chicago mom, ChaCha Watson, is going viral for her post...
Amelia Gray Hamlin Laces into $75 Adidas Samba Sneakers and Vintage Athleisure in LA
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Amelia Gray Hamlin brought sporty energy to a relaxed coffee run. The Bronx and Banco model stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a vintage red and gray Johnny Blaze sweatshirt. The oversized athleisure top was layered over a pair of wide-legged black Adidas track pants, complete with gray and white-striped snap-buttoned side trim. Completing Hamlin’s outfit was a red barrette and black shield sunglasses, as well as white socks. The 21-year-old star’s outfit was fully complete with a set of...
I’m in a relationship but joined a dating site using fake photos
I’m a 26-year-old man with a stable job, a stable relationship and a stable life. Despite that, I revel in the idea of doing something wild and running away from it all. A few months ago, I joined a dating site using someone else’s photos. I had great conversations with a variety of people, all far more interesting than my partner. Previously when I have been on that site using pictures of myself, I haven’t had half the attention this other person’s photographs received, so I feel a bit lost. Am I just ugly?
Tracee Ellis Ross Styles Bodycon Dress With Gucci x The North Face Hiking Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross gave her winter wardrobe an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded a series of carousel-style images on the social media site, which sees her posing in the corner of a neutral room. “2023 is already feeling hot,” Ross wrote under the photos. The Golden Globe winner kicked off the new year in casual style, wearing a long-sleeve black bodycon dress. The staple piece included puffy shoulder pads, structured contoured boning details on the bodice and a fitted skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross initially...
