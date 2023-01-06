ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Signees Lincoln Kienholz, Brandon Inniss, Jason Moore Named Gatorade Players Of The Year

By Andrew Lind
The future Buckeyes were honored for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.

Future Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz , wide receiver Brandon Inniss and defensive lineman Jason Moore have been named the Gatorade players of the year in their respective states in honor of their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.

The 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Kienholz finished his career as South Dakota’s all-time passing leader after he threw for 3,422 yard and 46 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading Pierre T.F. Riggs to its sixth straight state championship this season.

Inniss, who is the highest-rated player to sign with the Buckeyes as part of their 2023 recruiting class, caught 73 passes for 1,336 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage, which fell in the state title game.

The 6-foot-6 and 270-pound Moore, last but not least, put forth his best season as a senior, as he recorded 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interceptions at Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic, which allowed just five points per game this fall.

This marks the second straight year that an Ohio State signee has been named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Florida, as Inniss joins freshman defensive end Kenyatta Jackson , who received the award following his senior season at Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

Ohio State’s Gatorade Player of the Year, meanwhile, is Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall , who is one of the Buckeyes’ top targets in 2024. He rushed for 1,961 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Crusaders, who were state semifinalists.

