NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Why TCU football will beat Georgia in National Championship Game
The National Championship game between TCU and Georgia is expected to be a coronation for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s team is the defending national champion, and the Bulldogs are coming off a stirring victory in the CFP semifinal game against a powerful Ohio State team, so the thought of the Horned Frogs pulling off another upset does not seem likely to the experts.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has little doubt that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldog program has risen to the top of the college football world. However, Herbstreit sees a potential pitfall for Georgia in the upcoming national championship game Monday night against upstart TCU. The Bulldogs are eye-opening 12.5-point favorites over […] The post Bulldogs ‘concern’ raised by Kirk Herbstreit before National Championship vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Kirby Smart shares strong words on Stetson Bennett’s Georgia legacy ahead of CFP national title game
Stetson Bennett will don a Georgia Bulldogs jersey in a game for the final time on Monday, as he will lead the reigning SEC champions in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against TCU. Bennett bolstered his legacy at Georgia in the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes, anchoring a game-winning drive […] The post Kirby Smart shares strong words on Stetson Bennett’s Georgia legacy ahead of CFP national title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Key Ohio State offensive weapon announces 2023 decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes can certainly use good news to lift their feelings up after a painful loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Georgia Bulldogs, so here’s one to cheer Ohio Stage football up: tight end Cade Stover is coming back for another year in Columbus. The senior made the announcement via […] The post Key Ohio State offensive weapon announces 2023 decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 greatest Oregon football players of all time, ranked
High-flying offense, extravagant uniforms, and one of the best mascots in college sports are just some of the things that come to mind when discussing Oregon football. The Ducks have carved out a clear identity for themselves and have become one of the most exciting teams in college football history. Although they haven’t won a national championship yet, they are a consistent threat and are bound to break through someday.
A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia
The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game. But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart’s strong 5-word message to potential recruits from transfer portal
It has been a busy past couple of weeks for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, from coaching the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff to being out on the recruiting trail. Smart has also been keeping a close watch on the NCAA transfer portal. Multiple Georgia players have already entered the transfer portal, and the […] The post Georgia HC Kirby Smart’s strong 5-word message to potential recruits from transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wolverines star Luke Schoonmaker makes NFL draft decision
Michigan Wolverines’ star tight end and fifth-year senior Luke Schoonmaker is declaring for April’s NFL Draft, he told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday morning. Schoonmaker is one of the top tight ends in college football, and projects as a second-round pick due to both his strong impact on the run game and threat as a […] The post Wolverines star Luke Schoonmaker makes NFL draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 NFL Draft Order for first round after regular season ends
9/23The 2022 NFL season is officially in the books after the curtain closed on Week 18 with a thrilling Detroit Lions win to keep their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, out of the playoffs. Soon, we will turn out attention toward the playoffs. But first, we need to look at the top of […] The post 2023 NFL Draft Order for first round after regular season ends appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans’ Lovie Smith firing draws strong response from Robert Griffin III
As most people predicted, Lovie Smith has been fired from his post as the head coach of the Houston Texans. It’s easy to forget after this chaotic season, but Smith really wasn’t supposed to coach for Houston this season. The team was supposed to hire Josh McCown (again) as their coach. When that deal fell […] The post Texans’ Lovie Smith firing draws strong response from Robert Griffin III appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Houston back at No. 1, Kansas State jumps to 11th in AP poll
Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10.
Why Jim Harbaugh isn’t a candidate for Panthers
Jim Harbaugh has been linked to NFL teams such as the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. However, Harbaugh will likely not be taking over the Panthers’ head coaching duties any time soon. A recent report stated that Carolina plans to focus on other head coaching options, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. “The Panthers […] The post Why Jim Harbaugh isn’t a candidate for Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL MVP Power Rankings: Patrick Mahomes in line to win 2nd MVP
The NFL regular season has come to a close, which means the NFL MVP race has wrapped up. The award won’t be announced until February 9th, but the playoffs are not a consideration of who wins MVP. There are multiple candidates that have the numbers and team success to...
