Riley County, KS

Little Apple Post

Junction City man arrested for role in Aggieville killing

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Manhattan have made another arrest. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, Junction City police arrested 24-year-old Jordan Prather of Junction City on a Riley County District Court warrant for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. These charges were brought...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Another gun taken from unlocked car in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating another burglary involving a gun in Manhattan. Just after 11:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for burglary in the 1200 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 26-year-old man reported his Glock 36 .45...
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan man jailed for charges of violating the Offender Registration Act

RCPD jailed a Manhattan man for an alleged offender registration violation Friday afternoon. 23-year-old Kendrick Lavell Collins, Jr. of Riverchase is charged with one count of Aggravated Violation of the Offender Registration Act, and two counts of Violation of the Offender Registration Act – 1st Conviction. Court documents show...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Man arrested after alleged incident at Emporia hotel listed as Colorado fugitive; marijuana distribution case set for preliminary hearing

The man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an Emporia hotel before leading authorities on a short chase through the building on New Year’s Eve has other legal concerns. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged 2021 incident in Colorado. Lacer-D’Angelo is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer, including one while in custody, and trespass.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Junction City man faces new accusations of violent crime

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities investigating suspects in an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan have learned two of them were involved in a separate incident. According to the Riley County Police Department, on Jan. 1, Zane Thomas, 27, Junction City and Joseph Varvel, 25, of Manhattan, were involved in an incident with the same victim as the January 2, 2023, kidnapping on Gatlinburg Way in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by Teresa Woody, 64, Salina, was southbound on Kansas 140 and stopped at the stop sign at Halstead Road. The pickup pulled into...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barr, Nathan Wayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect allegedly swung butcher knife at victim

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent incident involving a butcher knife. Just before noon Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 51-year-old man reported a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

JCPD confirms a homicide investigation is under way

Authorities said Friday at approximately 1:17 p.m. Junction City Police Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in reference to a possible deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers located Carson Simon, an 18-Year-old man from Ogden deceased. This investigation has since been classified as a homicide. Anyone with...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

