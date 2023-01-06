ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

At least 2 dead, multiple injured in Madison County strip mall shooting

At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after an early morning shooting just outside of Huntsville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall near the intersection of Mastin Drive and U.S. Highway 72, just outside the city limits of Huntsville.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Witness recalls Sunday morning shooting at strip mall

A Huntsville resident who witnessed the scene of the shooting at the strip mall in Huntsville describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home around 1:40 in the morning and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described just how devastating that scene was.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Person dead after being shot by police officer in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Fatal shooting in Huntsville

Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday January 7th

Jeremy Hutt, 30 of Gadsden, arrested by the Centre Police Department, on charges of DUI. Ashley Stanfield, 47 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department on charges of Failure to appear on previous charges and on hold for another agency. Austin Hubbard, 27 of Centre, arrested by...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy