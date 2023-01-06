Read full article on original website
Albertville Police say no threat after school rumors
The Albertville Police Department (APD) says there is no threat after rumors of a threat to Albertville Middle School.
At least two people are dead and multiple people are injured after an early morning shooting just outside of Huntsville, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall near the intersection of Mastin Drive and U.S. Highway 72, just outside the city limits of Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
Witness recalls Sunday morning shooting at strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the scene of the shooting at the strip mall in Huntsville describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home around 1:40 in the morning and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described just how devastating that scene was.
Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fire call and found numerous people injured and two dead early Sunday morning.
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
wdhn.com
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a case involving a police officer shooting and killing a person in an “incident” in Gadsden early Friday morning. According to the GPD, the shooting took place on Hinsdale Avenue in...
Two fatal shootings by police officers under review; one family says deputies went to wrong house
The state law enforcement agency is investigating two separate fatal shootings by law enforcement officers. Authorities released limited information about the shootings in Gadsden and in Hazel Green, a community in Madison County. The Madison County sheriff’s office said 50-year-old Ray King of Hazel Green was killed Thursday when deputies...
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.
Apparent gun battle at Alabama strip mall leaves two women dead, numerous victims injured, deputies report
Two people were shot and killed early Sunday in an Alabama strip mall, police said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 12:30 a.m. through 911 to a call of shots fired near 198 Mastin Drive and U.S. 71. Officers who arrived found two a scene of...
Grant man arrested in connection with Owens Cross Roads Burglary
The Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD) said they arrested a Grant man Friday in connection with a burglary of a home Thursday night.
wbrc.com
Police arrest suspect in high-speed, wrong-way chase following attempted robberies
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police have arrested a man they said led officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on I-65 early Thursday morning. Police said he was trying to get away after hitting at least two vehicles with his own car during an attempted robbery. One woman said she...
WAFF
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
ALEA: 40-year-old man dies after being hit by truck in Jackson County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAFF
Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how they’re working to combat human trafficking. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden. Updated: 6...
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville. Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday January 7th
Jeremy Hutt, 30 of Gadsden, arrested by the Centre Police Department, on charges of DUI. Ashley Stanfield, 47 of Cedar Bluff, arrested by the Cedar Bluff Police Department on charges of Failure to appear on previous charges and on hold for another agency. Austin Hubbard, 27 of Centre, arrested by...
WAAY-TV
Madison County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in deputy-involved shooting
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed late Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting. Ray King, 50, of Hazel Green died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Dixon Road about 11 p.m. Thursday to...
wbrc.com
One man dies in car crash, fire Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover first responders say a man died following a car fire with entrapment late Saturday night. Hoover Police and Fire responded to a car accident on I-459 south around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a truck engulfed in flames with a man trapped inside.
wvtm13.com
Search for suspect who allegedly robbed delivery driver at Birmingham pharmacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department would like your help in identifying a person who allegedly robbed a delivery driver. According to a news release, a delivery driver had pharmaceutical products to deliver at a pharmacy on Lomb Avenue on Jan. 3, when that driver was robbed at gunpoint.
ABC 33/40 News
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a release, officers were called to the Circle K located at 1503 11th Avenue South for a robbery on January 6, 2023. The officers learned someone pointed a handgun at the store associate, then left the...
