Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Princetown shooting suspect facing upgraded charges
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A man accused of killing his mother and her partner is now facing upgraded charges in a newly handed-down indictment -- including two counts of first-degree murder. 19-year-old Nicholas Fiebka is accused of shooting and killing his mother Alesia Wadsworth and William Horwedel in...
WRGB
Moreau man indicted in connection with Queensbury shooting
WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday, January 6, that a Warren County grand jury has filed a six-count indictment against Adrian A. Simental, 33, of Moreau. Simental faces the following charges, in connection with a November 27, 2022 shooting in Queensbury:. Criminal...
WRGB
Former Rochester nursing home employee sentenced for raping resident
New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing Friday of a Rochester man convicted of raping an 81-year-old nursing home patient suffering from dementia. Khadka Pradhan, 52, was found guilty in November of raping the patient at The Shore Winds Nursing Home, where he worked as a housekeeper,...
WRGB
AG James secures funding for those that were tricked into purchasing sick pets
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James's office says that they have reached an agreement with the company that operates pet stores across NY. James says that Bell Pet, a company that operates as "The Pet Zone" is to pay a civil penalty and create a restitution fund of up to $200,000 to reimburse eligible consumers for medical costs.
WRGB
CDTA launches electric car-sharing service, DRIVE
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — he Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has officially launched DRIVE carsharing in the Capital Region. DRIVE carsharing offers a network of zero-emission vehicles 24 hours a day, seven days a week to customers. Beginning January 6, individuals 21 years or older with a valid...
WRGB
Million-dollar Mega Millions winners in Troy, Manhattan
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — While there were no winning jackpot tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday two second-prize tickets for the drawing were sold, one each in Manhattan and in Troy. Each ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The tickets were...
WRGB
Comptroller DiNapoli prioritizes transparency, accountability in inauguration speech
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Sunday, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had his local inauguration speech. He began the speech by thanking everyone who has helped him along his elections. DiNapoli has served 2 decades in the state assembly making him the second longest serving comptroller after being elected in...
WRGB
Heated forum over War in Ukraine bringing dozens to Bethlehem Public Library Friday night
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Heated discussions in Delmar over the war between Ukraine and Russia. Emotions ran high at the Bethlehem Public Library Friday Night as those with differing opinions on the war made their voices heard during a two-hour forum. Some came out to protest the stance being...
WRGB
Going Green, Making Bold Choices: CBS6 speaks with state leaders on climate action goals
New York state leaders are working on implementing a multi-decades long plan to eliminate the state's carbon footprint. Last month, the state announced its Scoping Plan for the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act; it lays out a timeline of how to achieve the goals including 70 percent renewable energy by 2030; 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2040.
WRGB
Affordability and renewability: state leaders talk costs of climate action legislation
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — By the year 2030, New York state leaders have set a goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy, and 3 million electric vehicles on the roads. Those are just a few of the multi-decade Climate Leadership Protection Act plan to combat climate change. CBS spoke...
WRGB
Conversations continue on footing climate change costs
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Climate change advocates and critics will be looking for more guidance on the state's climate change action plan as Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to comment on it during her state of the state address Tuesday. One of the biggest debates surrounding the Climate...
Comments / 0