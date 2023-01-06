Read full article on original website
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
Report: Why The Browns Fired Bernie Kosar On Sunday
Before the Cleveland Browns concluded their 2022 season, Bernie Kosar announced he was no longer working for the team. The former quarterback said Sunday morning the team fired him from his duties as a radio voice and team ambassador. "I was informed by the Browns that my services are no...
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
Browns Announce New Decision On Jadeveon Clowney
Earlier this week, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney criticized the Browns' coaching staff in an interview with Cleveland.com. He said he was "95 percent sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team. On Friday, the Browns made headlines by sending Clowney home before practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski then commented on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steelers vs. Browns: What they're saying in Cleveland after 28-14 loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not headed to the playoffs. But their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns had nothing to do with keeping ruining any postseason dreams. Both teams head into the offseason trending in different directions after the Browns’ 28-14 loss Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers began the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: Mike Tomlin is 'great' just because. And that'll have to do
The avalanche of praise began not long after the clock hit three zeroes in the Steelers’ victory Sunday:. “Mike Tomlin is Coach of the Year, end of story. One of the best coaching jobs ever.” — ex-NFL GM Michael Lombardi, currently a podcaster. “Mike Tomlin is incredible....
Kingsbury, Keim out as Cardinals undergo franchise makeover
TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury and parted ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. The team confirmed the changes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Steelers get top pick in 2nd round; Watt brothers honor J.J.; Bengals mock NFL's coin-flip idea
Monday’s “First Call” sees the Steelers’ draft fortunes improve. Derek and T.J. Watt reach out from Pittsburgh to support their retiring big brother in Arizona. We have AFC playoff odds. The Cincinnati Bengals make fun of the NFL’s coin-flip idea. And Jets coach Robert Saleh...
Browns Reportedly Cut Ties with Bernie Kosar for $19,000 Browns-Steelers Bet
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly cut ties with former quarterback and radio personality Bernie Kosar. The reason? He placed a sizable bet on Sunday’s Browns-Steelers game, which concluded the regular season. Kosar was pulled from the team’s pre-game radio broadcast after the team learned that he placed a $19,000...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The echoes of “Let’s Go Buffalo!” pregame chants were still reverberating through an emotionally charged Bills stadium celebrating injured safety Damar Hamlin, when another roar suddenly erupted as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Some three hours...
Lakers And Nuggets Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Browns fire former QB Kosar from radio gig for making bet
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar made a costly bet. The Browns fired the beloved Kosar from their pregame radio broadcast before the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he violated NFL policy by placing a wager earlier this week after sports gambling became legal in Ohio.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Patrick Mahomes sets record; Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed
LAS VEGAS — Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for total yards in a season, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden's Hot Take: Steelers season full of contradictory occurrences, opinions
The AFC championship game might be headed to Pittsburgh. The Steelers are just extremely unlikely to play in it. It’s been that kind of a year. Lots of contradictory occurrences and opinions. Coach Mike Tomlin is getting praise for navigating the Steelers from 2-6 to 8-8, as if he...
Jadeveon Clowney's Agent Issues Statement After He Was Sent Home
The Cleveland Browns sent veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home from practice on Friday. Clowney's dismissal was the result of comments he made to Cleveland.com regarding his future with the team. Clowney told beat writer Mary Kay Cabot he is "95 percent sure he won't be back" in 2023. In...
