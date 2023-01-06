ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polaris recalling ATV models due to fire hazard

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. that Polaris recalled certain models of all-terrain vehicles due to a fire hazard caused by the vehicles.

This fire hazard includes electrostatic discharge outside the fuel tank can ignite fuel spills while refueling.

According to Polaris, the recall includes VINs of Model Year 2020 to 2023 Sportsman 1000 S and Scramble 1000 S ATVs. The recalled vehicles were sold in the colors black, orange, gray, blue, and graphite.

The word Polaris is stamped on the front grille, as well as along the side of the vehicle, with either the word Sportsman or Scrambler. The model name, including XP, is also printed on the side of the chassis, and the VIN is located near the left rear frame.

Consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

The firm has gotten reports of at least 16 instances of the vehicles catching fire, one of them resulting in injury. However, that case occurred outside the United States.

Polaris also states that these vehicles were sold at dealers nationwide between July 2019 and Oct. 2022.

