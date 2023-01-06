Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
The Last Of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin Helped Fix Game Of Thrones' Infamous Original Pilot
The George R. R. Martin adaptation "Game of Thrones" may have been one of the most popular and successful TV series of the last few decades — having run for eight seasons and created superstars out of Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden, and Jason Momoa — but the process of getting onto TV involved, rather infamously, a rocky start.
Why Marlene From The Last Of Us Looks So Familiar
"The Last of Us" is finally seeing the light of day on the small screen. A collaboration between HBO and PlayStation Productions, "The Last of Us" is an adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name. Released in 2013, the PlayStation 3 exclusive was lauded at the time of its release, nabbing over 40 awards (via IMDb). The success of the Naughty Dog developed game spawned a franchise, with the direct sequel "Part II" receiving equally high praise. With "Part II" having sold over 10 million units, "The Last of Us" is one of PlayStation's most profitable franchises. That's likely in part due to the game's cinematic nature, which makes it appealing to all sorts of video game fans.
House Of The Dragon Star Nanna Blondell Was Worried Viewers Would Hate Her Character
"House of the Dragon" star Nanna Blondell revealed she initially feared viewers would hate her character in the HBO series. The Swedish actor appears in Season 1 of the "Game of Thrones" prequel as an adult Laena Velaryon, the dragon-riding daughter of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). Blondell is the third actor to play Laena in the series after Nova Foueillis-Mosé and Savannah Steyn portrayed younger versions of the character in earlier episodes.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says He And Kelly Reilly Are Completely Different From Rip And Beth
Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-centric show, "Yellowstone," is full of volatile relationships, but none have tested each other's nerves more than the one between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Since the beginning, the dirty right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has fallen in and out of love with his boss' dysfunctional daughter, who has her own issues. Even so, both have helped fuel some of the show's most dangerous and dramatic moments during its five seasons so far.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Where Was Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Actually Filmed?
Scott Cooper's "The Pale Blue Eye," like many of his movies, comes drenched in a sense of dread. In terms of cinematography, it's one of his darkest and most dreary cinematic projects to date — with countless gloomy shots and gothic themes that should have Edgar Allan Poe clapping in his grave. But are the locations and places we see in the Christian Bale-led mystery film actually real?
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?
As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Ana De Armas Teases An Action-Packed Scene With John Wick In Ballerina Spin-Off
To close out the 2010s and begin the 2020s, Ana de Armas has taken part in some high-profile Hollywood productions. She featured in the "Blade Runner" sequel from 2017, "Blade Runner 2049," took a prominent spot in the 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out," and even got to play iconic actress Marilyn Monroe in 2022 via the divisive biopic "Blonde." Suffice to say, she's doing incredibly well for herself, and she's far from finished. Of the handful of upcoming projects on her plate is an entry in the rapidly expanding "John Wick" action franchise.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
Matt Lauria Describes The Full-Circle Moment Of Joining CSI: Vegas
The "CSI" franchise has grown to become a television juggernaut — one that shows no sign of disappearing from the small screen any time soon. It all started with the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which debuted in 2000 and found standout success in the crime procedural genre, leading to the creation of several spin-off titles. Next came "CSI: Miami" in 2002, followed by "CSI: NY" in 2004. However, from here, the world of "CSI" wouldn't expand for another decade, with 2015 bringing the introduction of the short-lived "CSI: Cyber" that only stuck around for two seasons.
Rick Grimes' Entire Walking Dead Backstory Explained
Up until the early episodes of the ninth season of AMC's "The Walking Dead," Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is our POV character that gives viewers a perspective of the zombie apocalypse. The series kicks off with "Days Gone Bye," when Rick awakens from a coma to discover that he's alone in the hospital and has quite literally slept through the end of the world. So, we discover this new, terrifying reality through his eyes.
