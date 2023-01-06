"The Last of Us" is finally seeing the light of day on the small screen. A collaboration between HBO and PlayStation Productions, "The Last of Us" is an adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name. Released in 2013, the PlayStation 3 exclusive was lauded at the time of its release, nabbing over 40 awards (via IMDb). The success of the Naughty Dog developed game spawned a franchise, with the direct sequel "Part II" receiving equally high praise. With "Part II" having sold over 10 million units, "The Last of Us" is one of PlayStation's most profitable franchises. That's likely in part due to the game's cinematic nature, which makes it appealing to all sorts of video game fans.

