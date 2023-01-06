Fort Smith crews respond to Boston Street residential fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are currently assisting with safety as crews battle a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Boston Street.

According to police, there is no word on injuries in the residence at this time. Police say to expect delays as first responders assist.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

