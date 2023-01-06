Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:21 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 4700 block North SR 13, Leesburg. Representatives for Dollar General reported theft. Value: $27. 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 6400 block West CR 900N, Nappanee. Jesse D. Miller reported the theft of a...
Pamela M. Rundberg
Pamela Marie (McCall) Rundberg, 53, Warsaw, formerly of Marshall County, died at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born July 22, 1969. Pam is survived by her children, Joseph Lynn McCall, Mishawaka, Bradley (Caitlin) Haney Burton, Kentucky, Summer (Nathan) Rundberg, Elkhart, Amber Rundberg (Justin) South Carolina, Victor Rundberg (Jemina) Warsaw and Rachel (Jon) Boggs, Warsaw; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Ryan, Argos; brothers, Rick McCall, Robert Henderson and Daniel Henderson; and life partner, Mike Norris.
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
Bullington Arrested After Hitting Child, Breaking Into Home
WARSAW — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly hitting a child and breaking into a home. Brandon John Bullington, 28, 202 Herendeen St., Silver Lake, is charged with residential entry and domestic battery to a person less than 14 years of age by a person at least 18 years of age, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, North CR 800W, south of CR 900N, Nappanee. Driver: J-B Garrett, 64, Silverbrook Avenue, Niles, Mich. Garrett’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, East CR...
Edward Becker — UPDATED
Ed Becker, 74, Cromwell, died at 3:24 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Edward Louis Becker was born March 19, 1948. On May 9, 1970, Ed was married to Vicki Squires. She preceded him in death. Later, on Oct. 12, 2021, Ed was married to Jean Cunningham; Jean survives at home.
Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton
PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
Alma Arrested After Hitting Two Police Officers
WARSAW — A South Whitley man was recently arrested after allegedly hitting two police officers. Dillon Michael Alma, 24, 8306 W. 300S, South Whitley, is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and disarming a law enforcement officer, both level 5 felonies; resisting law enforcement resulting in injury, a level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
Commissioners: With new jail looming, fate of current facility unknown
While the Allen County Commissioners await zoning approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning appeals on land they’ve contracted to purchase for a new $300 million jail on Meyer Road, the fate of the existing jail is up for debate.
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 6, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 6, 2023. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $300 cash reward. Vincent Breden is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of two counts of Theft. Almono McMillan is wanted...
Niles Sentenced To Six Years For Meth Possession
WARSAW — A Kimmell man will serve six years in prison after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. Tyler James Niles, 35, 9521 W. 75N, Kimmell, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Two additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Arrest in Restaurant Assaults
(La Porte, IN) - An attack in a downtown La Porte restaurant resulted in an arrest. Marlon Gladney, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Class A misdemeanor battery and other counts such as level 6 felony resisting law enforcement. Police responded Wednesday night to Mucho Mas in...
Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Tippecanoe Chapman Sewer District Celebrates A Successful Year
Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District has made monumental progress this year on the new septic elimination project, which has been merely a topic of discussion since the 1990’s. The need for a conservancy system has been discussed for decades, but the project received a push from individuals living...
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
Snyder Arrested After Driving Vehicle Under Influence While Child Present
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence while a child was in his vehicle. Jonathan Tyler Snyder, 32, 1755 Rozella Road No. 2, Warsaw, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
