actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue. Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 a.m. on East Raines Road, according to police. Police say officers located a female victim suffering from...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man shot in South Memphis, 3 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 5:14 p.m. on Patton Street. Police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
19-year-old kills father, turns gun on himself, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was charged with murder after killing his father in front of officers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said 19-year-old Ramarin Baker Jr. was in a fight with his father, Ramarin Baker Sr., on Ridgemont Avenue on January 7. Officers said...
actionnews5.com
Suspect in crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was intoxicated at time of crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is new information on the suspect charged with causing a crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Maurice Yarbrough’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash according to the TBI. “Just absolutely insane. I’ve never heard...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened n Airways and Rasco Road. The victim’s identity is not being released until all of the family has been notified.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man killed in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:00 p.m. on Ridgemont Avenue. A male victim was located and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Three detained in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
actionnews5.com
TBI investigating ‘use of force’ in traffic stop incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a traffic stop that might have involved a use of force by Memphis police. On Saturday night, MPD attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road. As officers approached...
Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
Stolen car arrest leads officers to chop shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car graveyard was found after a stolen vehicle arrest, according to court records. Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 19, were arrested on January 7. Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they pulled the pair over in a stolen car and chase the two on foot, eventually arresting them.
MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
actionnews5.com
Juvenile crime on the rise; Memphis mother tries to find solutions to help decrease
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Juvenile crime is on the rise, Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission estimates this year around 500 juveniles will be charged with serious violent crimes. It’s why one Memphis mother, LaWanda Taylor is looking to be a part of the solution. Her 33-year-old son Shamarez...
actionnews5.com
Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life, and a woman was injured after a shooting on Mitchell Road. Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mitchell Road and Weaver Road on Thursday. When MPD arrived on the scene they found two people. Officers say...
15-year-old boy recovering after being shot in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. —- A teenage boy is recovering after being shot multiple times outside an apartment complex in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon. According to the West Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Avalon around 3:30. The victim’s family says he doesn’t live at the complex but hangs out […]
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
