ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue. Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Whitehaven that left a woman in critical condition on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 a.m. on East Raines Road, according to police. Police say officers located a female victim suffering from...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man shot in South Memphis, 3 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Memphis that left a man injured on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 5:14 p.m. on Patton Street. Police say officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened n Airways and Rasco Road. The victim’s identity is not being released until all of the family has been notified.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man killed in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Raleigh that left a man dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:00 p.m. on Ridgemont Avenue. A male victim was located and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three detained in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI investigating ‘use of force’ in traffic stop incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating a traffic stop that might have involved a use of force by Memphis police. On Saturday night, MPD attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving in the area of Raines Road and Ross Road. As officers approached...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead, woman injured after shooting on Mitchell Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life, and a woman was injured after a shooting on Mitchell Road. Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Mitchell Road and Weaver Road on Thursday. When MPD arrived on the scene they found two people. Officers say...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

15-year-old boy recovering after being shot in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. —- A teenage boy is recovering after being shot multiple times outside an apartment complex in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon. According to the West Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Avalon around 3:30. The victim’s family says he doesn’t live at the complex but hangs out […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
RIPLEY, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into Tipton Co. cruiser, says TCSO

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Tipton County that involved a deputy. Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a car crash on Highway 14 near Terry Lane South. The crash occurred on Monday morning.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy