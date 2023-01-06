Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
WTAP
Meigs County Sheriffs Department search for man following robbery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriffs Department is searching for a man who they say robbed another person at gunpoint. Captain William Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriffs Department said Michael R. Atkinson of Coolville entered a house along state route 7 in Tuppers Plains armed with a sawed-off shotgun. Atkinson then armed an individual inside of the house, stealing money and an additional firearm.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
WTAP
Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s the focal point of the Parkersburg police department right now. And it will remain so until we get the answers that we need,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Thursday evening, a report about human remains being found in Elm Grove came...
WTAP
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
WTAP
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky. Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. He was 81 years old. Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and...
WTAP
Obituary: Harter Jr., William (“Bill”) Dunham
William (“Bill”) Dunham Harter Jr. of Vincent, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with Stage IV cancer. Bill was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on February 3, 1962, as the son of Marjorie Helen Shields Rutherford and the late William Dunham Harter Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, West Virginia, where he spent many days working at the Alpine Theatre.
WTAP
Local woman celebrates turning 100 years old today
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carrie Gorrell celebrated turning 100 years old today at Dunbar and Fowler. Gorrell has kept sharp by playing dominoes whenever she has the chance. Also until she was 89 years old Gorrell volunteered to do people’s taxes. When asked what the key to living to...
WTAP
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes earlier Monday morning on I-77. The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m. The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WTAP
Obituary: Bennett, Lonnie Wayne
Lonnie Wayne Bennett, 81, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 30, 2022. Born June 3, 1941, in Mt. Adams, Cincinnati, Ohio, Lonnie was the son of Ora Glen Bennett and Norma Brewer Bennett. His siblings were Larry Bennett, Keith Bennett, Dale Bennett, Regina Bennett Green, and Patti Bennett Chappell.
WTAP
Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host a lip sync battle
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will host a lip sync battle on February 18,2023. Submissions to participate in the vent opened December 26 and will close on January 16. Each submission will be $10 and there is no cap on the amount of times you can...
WTAP
Obituary: Reiter, Nina Jean Rawson
Nina Jean Rawson Reiter, 86, of Leesburg, VA, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 31, 2022, in Leesburg. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence C. and Gladys E. Bever Rawson. Mrs. Reiter retired in 1999 from teaching three-year-old preschool at Washington United Methodist Church...
WTAP
Obituary: Lane, Howard Ralph
Howard Ralph Lane, 83, of Orma, WV, went to be with Lord Friday, January 6, 2023, at WV Caring, Elkins, WV. He was born May 26, 1939, the son of the late Ralph W. and Arlie Harold Lane. He served his country in the 101 st Airborne “Screaming Eagles.” He...
WTAP
Josh Roush signs with Marshall University Track & Field team
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Josh Roush has officially signed with Marshall University to continue his track & field career at the collegiate level. After a stellar high school career, Josh now uses his speed and success to continue his love for running at Marshall. While competing for the Thundering...
WTAP
Obituary: Alonzo, Rosemary Bubring
Rosemary Bubring Alonzo, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at her residence with her devoted friend and caregiver, Jane Frances Hofbauer, by her side. Rosemary was born May 28, 1926, in Shreveport, Louisiana, the only child of the late Oren and Mary Lyle Bubring. She was a devoted daughter. She talked of her parents often and missed them every day.
WTAP
Obituary: Still, Charles Anthony
Charles Anthony Still, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 02, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Hendershot, Marjorie Lucille Hall
Marjorie Lucille Hall Hendershot, 93, of Lower Salem, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 18, 1929, in Warner, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Esther Lucille Wunderlich Hall. Marjorie graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1949 and from Marietta...
WTAP
Obituary: Winland, Doris Mae Knight
Doris Mae Knight Winland, 72, of Vienna, WV, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born March 11, 1950, in Spencer, WV, a daughter of the late Smith C. and Norma M. Kee Knight. Doris was a former employee of Erie Insurance, where she worked in the clerical department. She was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and attended St. Michael Catholic Church. Doris loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
WTAP
Marietta Bridal show held at Dyson Baudo Recreation Center
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 2023 Marietta Bridal Show was held on the afternoon of January 8th at Marietta College’s Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. The event offered soon-to-be-married couples the chance to browse vendors ranging from caterers to photographers to florists. It’s intended to be a one-stop-shop for couples’ wedding planning needs. It also gave local business owners the chance to publicize their services and build rapport with patrons.
WTAP
Parkersburg USBC hosts “Top of the ‘Burg” bowling tournament
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Parkersburg USBC hosted their annual bowling tournament at Emerson lanes. The tournament included adult bowlers and for the first time in years also youth bowlers. “This is the first year in quite a while that we have allowed the youth to bowl. we do have...
Comments / 0