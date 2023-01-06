Read full article on original website
Matt Lauria Describes The Full-Circle Moment Of Joining CSI: Vegas
The "CSI" franchise has grown to become a television juggernaut — one that shows no sign of disappearing from the small screen any time soon. It all started with the original "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which debuted in 2000 and found standout success in the crime procedural genre, leading to the creation of several spin-off titles. Next came "CSI: Miami" in 2002, followed by "CSI: NY" in 2004. However, from here, the world of "CSI" wouldn't expand for another decade, with 2015 bringing the introduction of the short-lived "CSI: Cyber" that only stuck around for two seasons.
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Terminator Franchise Regular And Prolific Voice Actor Earl Boen Dead At 81
Prolific voice and character actor Earl Boen –- best known for his appearances in the "Terminator" films –- died on January 5 in Hawaii. He was 81 years old. According to his family, Boen had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2022 (via Variety). Born in...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
'Blue Bloods' Fans Are Flipping Out After Spotting Favorite Character in New Photos
We've got one more week until Blue Bloods returns with new episodes, but this exciting news will help longtime viewers pass the time. When season 13 resumes on January 6, a familiar face—Joe Hill (Will Hochman) will back on screen. Joe Hill has only appeared in 13 episodes of the show, but he remains a fan-favorite. The character returns as the grandson of Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Joe's father, Joe Reagan, was killed in the line of duty.
What Happened To The Original Chicago PD Cast From The Backdoor Pilot?
As Dick Wolf typically does with his procedural "One Chicago" shows, "Chicago PD," which began in 2014, started off as a backdoor pilot in a 2013 episode of "Chicago Fire." A backdoor pilot is when a show introduces new characters in an existing show who will then get their own spin-off from that show they first appeared in. The backdoor pilot of "Chicago PD" came in Episode 23 of Season 1 of "Chicago Fire," entitled "Let Her Go."
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
You Season 4's Trailer Has Fans Loving The Show's Ability To Stay Fresh
"You" has a premise that constantly requires innovation. After all, the show begins with a young man by the name of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who falls madly in love with a woman. This love quickly turns to obsession, and after some indiscretions, Joe turns his mind toward murder. That basic formula basically plays out in different settings throughout Seasons 2 and 3, and it looks like Season 4 is going to switch up things even more.
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
The Office: Superfans Episodes Show That Andy Is Worse Than You Think
NBC's "The Office" has no shortage of quirky, irreverent, but overall lovable characters. In the first two seasons of the series, we are introduced to the core cast members that comprise the office of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton. The show primarily focuses on Regional Manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Assistant (to the) Regional Manager Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), sales representative Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and receptionist Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer). Audiences saw the characters develop and, eventually, become familiar with them enough to start picking favorites.
Naruto Voice Actor Maile Flanagan Tried To Make Naruto's Character More Stern In Boruto
Maile Flanagan has portrayed Naruto in the English dubbed versions of all the series, films, and video games of the "Naruto" franchise ever since the very first series began. With nearly 20 years of the character under her belt, Flanagan has seen Naruto at many different stages in his life. Starting as a 12-year-old boy in the original "Naruto," Flanagan has gotten to portray Naruto as a young boy, a teenager, and a full-grown adult with a family of his own.
'Criminal Minds' Fans Beg for Answers Over Matthew Gray Gubler’s Announcement
Matthew Gray Gubler fans, we may just know why the actor isn't involved with Criminal Minds: Evolution. When Paramount+ announced the Criminal Minds reboot, viewers were devastated to learn that the longtime CBS actor wouldn't be returning to the procedural drama. While Matthew hasn't personally commented about this decision, he gave his followers food for thought about what he might be up to instead.
Kumail Nanjiani Thinks His Roles In Hollywood Are Limited (But Not In The Way You Think)
Kumail Nanjiani is known for his many iconic performances, from his portrayal of himself in 2017's "The Big Sick" to his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021's "Eternals." Through most of his performances, however, Nanjiani has played the good guys — something he seems eager to change with the recent release of "Welcome to Chippendales."
Do Matt And Kim From MTV's Catfish Still Talk?
Back when MTV's "Catfish" used to feel more surprising and genuine rather than cynical and overproduced, there was a quasi-couple called Matt and Kim who stole all of our hearts. Well, some of our hearts. In the first season of the show, back in 2012 before the entire world knew who Nev Schulman is, the two met online and hit it off. But there was a catch: Matt Lowe had been hiding something from Kim Wingeier. Every time she wanted to meet in person, he postponed it.
The Ending Of Kaleidoscope Season 1 Explained
Dazzling heist drama "Kaleidoscope" is a non-linear, emotionally complex, and innovative thrill ride. The fact that all of the Netflix series' episodes can be viewed in any order (save "White," which should always be watched last) initially seems like a cool gimmick. But soon, it reveals itself to be an elegant feat of storytelling. The experimental timeline that fuels "Kaleidoscope" doesn't sacrifice the fun or drama inherent in the heist genre — in fact, it increases investment in the story's central heist and its mastermind, rather than scatters it. It certainly helps that said mastermind, Leo Pap, aka Ray Vernon, is played by Giancarlo Esposito, one of the modern day's most celebrated actors. The show's unique approach highlights his talents like never before.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Mayfair Witches Before
For years, AMC has been leading the pack when it comes to well-written, gripping dramas, with shows like "Mad Men," "Halt and Catch Fire," and the "Breaking Bad" franchise standing as only the most obvious examples. And with its ever-expanding "Walking Dead" universe and supernaturally infused tales like "The Terror" and "Preacher," the network has long proven its ability to capably delve into otherworldly realms. When AMC's 2022 adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" re-imagined Anne Rice's beloved "Vampire Chronicles" in a modern setting, the series was met with broad critical acclaim with fans and critics raving over Sam Reid's performance as Lestat and his electric chemistry with lead actor Jacob Anderson. That's the magic fans hope to see more of in "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" – Rice's witch-oriented saga set in the same world of immortals and sexy supernatural shenanigans. If you love Rice's New Orleans as much as we do, hang onto your skeleton and let's take a closer look at who's who in AMC's witchiest new drama.
Kelsey Asbille Shares A Whole Tranche Of BTS Images From The Yellowstone Midseason Finale
Some may think that raising cattle and maintaining a ranch would be a simple life full of hard work with a satisfying payoff. Toiling the land, getting up when the sun rises and going to bed when it sets, taking care of animals — sounds pretty idyllic, no? Turns out, that isn't necessarily the case, at least when it comes to the mega smash hit television series "Yellowstone." Having just finished a mid-season finale, "Yellowstone" shows that a simple ranch can be anything but.
Who Plays Tina On Tulsa King?
Despite everything it gets wrong about Tulsa, viewers of the crime series "Tulsa King" on Paramount+ seem to be pleased with TV auteur Taylor Sheridan's new saga about mafia capo Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), who is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma following a lengthy prison sentence in New York. Once in the Sooner State, Dwight must set up a new organized criminal network there. The show currently boasts an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and it has already been renewed for a second season (Variety).
The Office: Superfan Episodes Show That Toby Tried To Tell Pam About His Crush In Season 3
When it was on Netflix, "The Office" created a whole new subsection of super fans obsessed with the sitcom. Despite ending years ago, people went back to enjoy the exploits of their favorite paper distribution company or discover the jokes for the first time. Then, the series moved to Peacock, so fans will need a subscription to that streamer if they want to revisit Dunder Mifflin over and over again.
