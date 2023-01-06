Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
WBAY Green Bay
The City of Manitowoc is asking residents to use street salt sparsely
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Like most municipalities across Wisconsin, Manitowoc relies on salt to keep roads and sidewalks safe in the winter. However, many people are not aware that this salt has a degrading effect on lakes, streams and drinking water. Residents watch as crews with large trucks spread salt, leaving the impression salt is okay.
seehafernews.com
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Considers All Options To Keep The Roads Clear
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The City of Manitowoc is trying some new methods to prevent slippery roads, and protect the environment, this winter. Rather than just using salt on its streets and sidewalks, Manitowoc is now using salt brine — essentially, salt water — changing the calibration of its salt trucks and using beet juice.
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna Public Library presents: “The Museum of the Lost”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique...
WBAY Green Bay
Couple suspected in business burglaries in Manitowoc, other counties
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Javier and Haley Romero, who are suspected of “numerous” car wash burglaries in our viewing area. The sheriff’s office says the burglaries happened in Manitowoc and neighboring counties. The Romeros may be...
WBAY Green Bay
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
seehafernews.com
Another Road Closure Planned for Monday in Manitowoc
Crews will be out taking down problematic trees in Manitowoc on Monday which means another road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured around School Street between North 8th and 9th Streets starting at 7:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North 8th Street to Waldo Boulevard, over to...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer for a day: Neenah teen battling brain cancer joins police force
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department has a special new officer... just for one day. A Fox Valley teen battling brain cancer fulfilled his wish of joining the force Friday. 13-year-old Chance van Stippen learned the ropes from officers with Menasha, Neenah and Fox Crossing. “It was emotional,”...
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/7/23 Wautoma House Fire
No people or pets were injured during a house fire in Wautoma Friday afternoon. Flames and smoke were pouring out of the second floor of the home as firefighters fought the blaze. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. The home is located on South Waupaca Street between West Division and West River Streets. The American Red Cross is helping the family. Those who would like to make donations should contact the Red Cross directly. (Wautoma Police Department photo).
WBAY Green Bay
Dog found dead inside Oshkosh apartment
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Staff from a property management company found a dead dog in an apartment in Oshkosh Wednesday afternoon. Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 1600-block of Rainbow Drive, where the medium-sized dog was found. There was no one in the apartment. There were also no other animals inside.
WBAY Green Bay
Two dozen drivers suspected of OWI arrested by Green Bay Police in second half of December
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New Year’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
Comments / 0