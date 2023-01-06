Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting a St. Cloud Police Officer
(KNSI) — A 38-year-old man is jailed after allegedly assaulting a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, just after 11:00 Thursday night, St. Cloud police were called to the Days Inn because someone who had been trespassed from the property returned and was sitting in the lobby. Officers responded and found the man, identified as Joshua Hooper, who claimed he didn’t know he couldn’t be there. The officer told him he was under arrest and asked him to stand up and put his hands behind his back. The officer had Hooper partially in custody when he pulled away and refused to comply with other commands. He then rushed at the officer and threw a punch, hitting him on the top of his head. In the scuffle, the officer slipped on the freshly mopped floor and landed on his elbows, injuring both of them. He got behind a small couch, unholstered his Taser and called for backup. Hooper would not get on the ground as asked and started to walk toward the officer, who tased him.
Minnesota police arrest 6 men during high-speed chase from Mall of America shooting victim's funeral
Guns, cash, and drugs seized in major Twin Cities police operation
An investigation into a suspect linked with drug trafficking in the Twin Cities led to the seizure of 31 guns, more than $80,000 in cash, and bags of drugs. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says its detectives, along with agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, conducted multiple search warrants Thursday, which resulted in the suspect's arrest.
Shoplifting Attempt Leads to Arrest of Wanted Man
SARTELL ( WJON News) -- A shoplifting call turned into a police chase in Sartell. Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. Sartell Police were called to Walmart for a report of a shoplifting in progress. As officers arrived, Walmart loss prevention said the man had left the store with unpaid merchandise and got into a vehicle, and left the parking lot.
Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested
Car Prowlers Targeting Vehicles in St. Joseph
(KNSI) – Prowlers are targeting vehicles parked in driveways and parking lots in St. Joseph, and police are asking for help to stop them. The police department says they have seen a noticeable spike in thefts from vehicles since mid-October. Investigators say numerous cars have been rummaged through, and items were stolen. The incidents happen late at night or in the early morning hours. In most cases, there are no signs of a break-in or forced entry.
Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert
Man Admits To Assault At St. Cloud Gas Station
(KNSI) – A man accused of attempting to stab a man in St. Cloud has admitted to the crime. Faysal Isaac Ibrahim pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree assault. He was initially charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The plea deal calls for him to be sentenced to 90 days in jail stayed for a year, meaning he won’t serve any more jail time unless he is convicted of another similar crime. He must also undergo a mental health evaluation. The 28-year-old will appear before Judge Andrew Pearson on February 27th.
Weekend Fire Under Investigation
(KNSI) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in St. Cloud. First responders were called to the 1000-block of 10th Avenue South around 8:00 on Friday night on the report of a possible fire in a two-story home. There was light smoke in the main floor’s kitchen. Firefighters performed a rapid attack and put the flames out. The fire was contained to the kitchen; however, the home sustained around $40,000 in damage.
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim
2 shooting suspects apprehended near Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people have been caught and cuffed after a chaotic chase through the Twin Cities.Police say they started tailing a number of suspects when they spotted a gun at Friday morning's funeral for Johntae Hudson, who was shot to death at the Mall of America just prior to the Christmas holiday.Police say officers were present at the funeral to provide a safe, secure environment for those mourning.Officers report seeing two men, one in possession of a handgun and the other wanted by investigators for a non-fatal shooting on Dec. 14. They did not confront the two at the funeral service, but kept tabs on them as they left the cemetery.Police attempted to stop the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station, but a pursuit ensued that ultimately came to an end in the Dinkytown area. An alert did go out to University of Minnesota students.In total, four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man have all been taken into custody. The latter was the one who reportedly had a gun at the funeral.Police say they're still looking for a sixth person in connection with the incident.
Arson Charges Dropped Against Sartell Man
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a Sartell man accused of trying to burn down his mother-in-law's house back in 2019. Forty-two-year-old Erin Idzerda was charged with 1st-degree arson back in March 2021. Court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday. In a statement...
Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive. A Facebook post by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office states that a woman was dropped off at...
Police chase vehicle with suspects who allegedly stole mail
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Several people suspected of "attempting to steal mail from various mailboxes" were arrested Tuesday morning following a police chase, according to a Facebook post from the North Branch Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of 382nd Drive and Falcon Avenue in North Branch...
Sartell Police Department Planning to Implement Body Cameras
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police officers could start wearing body cameras later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve the purchase of body cameras for the department. The plan includes entering into a five-year contract agreement with the company Motorola Solutions, which would...
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash
A snowmobile crash north of Hibbing on Saturday took the life of a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened 30 miles north of Hibbing in Morcom Township around 1:15 p.m. First responders arrived to the crash on the Bearskin snowmobile trail and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
