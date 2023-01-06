ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Herald

GHS hosting first Sunday Dinner

The Greenfield Historical Society is starting 2023 activities with its first Sunday Dinner of the year on Sunday, Jan. 8. The event will be held at the Grain & Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans and or succotash,...
GREENFIELD, OH
Record-Herald

4-H PetPALS makes impact in Fayette County

4-H PetPALS (People and Animals Linked Successfully) has arrived in Fayette County. After two long years of postponement due to COVID, 4-H PetPALS Advisor Dr. Steve Schrader has realized his vision of bringing this educational and civic-minded organization to the youth of this county. The 4-H PetPALS organization aims to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 9-13 is as follows:. Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers. WEDNESDAY. Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice. THURSDAY.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
XENIA, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy