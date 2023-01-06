Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Popular Cincinnati restaurant to close for more than a month for undisclosed movie shoot
A staple Cincinnati restaurant is temporarily closing for a high-profile movie shoot. Arnold’s Bar and Grill announced via social media Friday that it is shutting down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21 for the shoot. The restaurant couldn’t specify what movie was shooting at the location, but the post...
Record-Herald
GHS hosting first Sunday Dinner
The Greenfield Historical Society is starting 2023 activities with its first Sunday Dinner of the year on Sunday, Jan. 8. The event will be held at the Grain & Hay Building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans and or succotash,...
Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati
Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for filming Thursday. WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie shoot.
sciotopost.com
Afroman a 90s Rapper Made a Video After His Home Was Raided in Southern Ohio
ADAMS – Afroman a famous 90s rapper who had famous hits like “Because I Got High” and “Colt 45.” released a new song with a video from a police raid that occurred at his home in August. Adams County sheriff’s department raided the home in...
Record-Herald
4-H PetPALS makes impact in Fayette County
4-H PetPALS (People and Animals Linked Successfully) has arrived in Fayette County. After two long years of postponement due to COVID, 4-H PetPALS Advisor Dr. Steve Schrader has realized his vision of bringing this educational and civic-minded organization to the youth of this county. The 4-H PetPALS organization aims to...
Record-Herald
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Jan. 9-13 is as follows:. Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers. WEDNESDAY. Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice. THURSDAY.
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo delivers healthy baby animal
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new baby animal was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Thursday morning. Nine-year-old Isla the tamandua, a type of anteater, gave birth to a healthy baby after being on birth watch for over a month. “The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup...
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Liquor Control Called in When Garage Turned into Possible Illegal Bar
ROSS COUNTY – Ross County sheriff department is now referring ODPS – Ohio Investigative Unit – Liquor Control to a home that has a garage that looks like it was turned into a bar for patrons. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s office, they were called out...
What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
One Ohio City Named Among Top 5 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Fight breaks out at Hard Rock Casino, police respond
Cincinnati police responded to a fight near Hard Rock Casino Saturday night. There were no injures as a result.
Fox 19
Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A repeat convicted Hamilton County drug dealer who is out on $5,000 bond after he was charged with dealing once again is now accused of taking guns to a suburban Cincinnati bar, court records show. Springfield Township police issued an arrest warrant early Sunday for Jake Ushery...
