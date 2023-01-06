ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

New Orleans rapper was at Miami event before shooting injures 10, sources say

By Devoun Cetoute, Charles Rabin, Omar Rodriguez-Ortiz
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami

MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
MIAMI, FL
KLTV

Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
wgno.com

Man wounded in S. Derbigny shooting, condition unknown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Derbigny. Investigations began after a man arrived at the hospital by private car suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
HARVEY, LA
WWL-AMFM

Carjacker crashes trying to flee

New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy