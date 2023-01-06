New Orleans rapper was at Miami event before shooting injures 10, sources say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
The History of the Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
Related
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
WDSU
Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami
MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
KLTV
Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Houston
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district.
‘Q’ Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
"Q" is a single mom paying it forward across the USA
Neighbors take cover as shots ring out on New Orleans street, killing 3
Three men are dead after shots rang out in Mid-City New Orleans on Saturday, prompting a triple homicide investigation.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 5 killed recently by gun violence in New Orleans, including a 15-year-old
Five people killed by gun violence in the last week were identified Monday by the New Orleans coroner. Alonzo Jackson, 50, and two other people were found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Fair Grounds area. Police said the three people had been dead for several days and opened a triple homicide investigation after bullet casings were found at the scene.
'Shooting gallery' - 3 killed, 70 bullet casings found as car chased truck
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is averaging well over one homicide a day in 2023. In a 24-hour period over the weekend, NOPD reported four people were killed. Musician Jason Ricci was home on Banks Street near Norman C Francis Parkway around 11 Saturday night when he heard gunshots.
Deadly shooting deemed negligent injury in New Orleans East
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in the Little Woods neighborhood on Sunday (Jan. 8).
Two dead after three Sunday shootings in New Orleans
All of these shootings continue the Crescent City’s streak of shootings to being the New Year. New Orleans has experienced at least one shooting per day so far in 2023. At least 11 people have died as a result of those shootings.
fox8live.com
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found inside car in New Orleans East
A man is dead after New Orleans police say he was found shot multiple times in his car on Sunday morning.
fox8live.com
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
wgno.com
Man wounded in S. Derbigny shooting, condition unknown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of S. Derbigny. Investigations began after a man arrived at the hospital by private car suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition was not released.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
NOLA.com
Our Views: In new year, New Orleans officials need to tackle violent crime with all the urgency they can muster
When it comes to violent crime in New Orleans, the old year ended horribly and the new year is off to just as upsetting a start. New Orleans finished 2022 with what’s likely the highest murder rate of any large city in the nation. That’s not just a statistic. It’s an outrage, and a genuine crisis.
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
Comments / 0