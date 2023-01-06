Read full article on original website
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen and Holy Family hockey sitting near the top of section 2AA
January marks the halfway point in the high school hockey season, and two area teams appear to be elevating above the rest in section 2AA. While they do not play in the regular season, Chanhassen (11-1) and Holy Family (8-3) could be on a collision course for a next-door neighbor matchup in the section 2AA tournament, whether it be in the semifinal or championship round.
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska-Chanhassen Alpine ski team season gets underway
People might have mixed emotions about the recent winter storms, but the Chaska-Chanhassen alpine ski team was ready for winter as its season started in January. With the season beginning in the first week of the new year, the 37 athletes on this year’s StormHawks is the most since head coach Tony Gilbertson has been with the program. Growing the program comes with benefits and challenges. While Gilbertson wants plenty of athletes on the program, the team will get athletes who have never skied before. He acknowledged it can be tough to balance teaching them beginner skiing skills while also expecting them to compete in meets, but the growth potential of athletes is fun to watch.
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
fox9.com
US Bank Stadium making major concert announcement
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - U.S. Bank Stadium will "reveal artists for one of the year's biggest concerts" on Friday. A media alert from the Minneapolis stadium says Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders among others will be there for the announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – On Tuesday night, there was a "full ground stop" at MSP at about 6:30 p.m., after another plane landing from Cabo San Lucas slid 30 feet off the taxi way into a snow bank.This temporary closure caused several evening flights to divert, including two planes carrying the Rosemount High School Marching Band.Two-hundred-and-thirty-four students and their staff were on their way home after performing in the Tournament of Roses Parade in California, which was an unforgettable moment for them to be one of 15 bands participating, and the only one from Minnesota."To see all those people there, knowing...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Drawn-out snow storm could leave metro with 8-10 inches by Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS -- More rounds of shoveling and plowing are in store for many Minnesotans this week. The Twin Cities were downgraded Tuesday night from a Winter Storm Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory. Southwestern Minnesota will also be downgraded at midnight Wednesday. The advisory mainly warns of poor road conditions and possible blowing snow.
Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp
A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels. The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.
Watch: Semi-trailer jackknifes on I-94, overturns in mound of snow
Among the many crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Wednesday's heavy snow was this jackknifing semi-trailer on I-94. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 just west of Albertville Premium Outlets. With the space between the westbound and eastbound...
fox9.com
Snow plow buries vehicles in Minneapolis after heavy snow
FOX 9's Bill Keller captured a video Wednesday morning of a snow plow burying vehicles in Minneapolis. The city did not declare a snow emergency Tuesday, leaving residents to shovel out. The city's snow emergency was declared Wednesday morning, going into effect in the evening.
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities again gets pummeled with its second round of snow, St. Paul and Minneapolis have declared a snow emergency, enforcing parking restrictions along with other cities. The City of St. Paul's snow emergency means from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 8...
Fire destroys home in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS – A home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Sunday in south Minneapolis.Fire officials say crews were called to the fire in the 4 p.m. hour on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue South, in the Standish neighborhood.No one was hurt, but officials say some house pets are missing. The fire is still under investigation.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
Missing person: Trisha Benson, last seen in Bloomington on Christmas Eve
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Police in Lakeville are asking for help finding a 34-year-old woman who was last seen on Christmas Eve.Trisha Ann Benson, 34, was last seen on the 1100 block of East 80th Street in Bloomington. She is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. Police say she has hazel eyes and shoulder length grayish hair. She has at least three facial piercings; one above her lip, below the lip, and another on her right eyebrow. She also has a neck tattoo of an Aries symbol with four stars.Police ask anyone with information to contact 952-985-4812.
Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. – A driver who got out of their vehicle after it went into a ditch was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening on a snowy central Minnesota highway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the deadly crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. on Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, which is just southeast of St. Cloud.The truck was heading southbound on the highway when it struck the victim – a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake – who was standing on the shoulder. His identity has not been released.The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Kimball, was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol says there were more than 800 crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Tuesday's snow storm.
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 2
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 29-Jan. 2. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Dec. 30:...
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
