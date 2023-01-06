Read full article on original website
Is Doctor Who's First Companion Making A Comeback?
"Doctor Who" enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate as the 60th anniversary of everyone's favorite time-traveling TARDIS ticks closer and closer. Both the 10th and the 14th Doctor (David Tennant) are slated to return in three 60th anniversary episodes, along with the character of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in 2023. And the mantle of the 15th Doctor has already been laid at the feet of actor Ncuti Gatwa for Season 14. Tennant's stint as the 14th Doctor began when he showed up in the Season 13 episode titled "The Power of the Doctor," but "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies insists that he isn't done bending space and time, to say nothing of fans' minds.
House Of The Dragon's Steve Toussaint Believes Corlys Velaryon Shouldn't Sit On The Iron Throne
The quest for the Iron Throne is never-ending, with dozens of players trying to out-wit one another in the hopes of getting a chance to sit on it. After the success of "Game of Thrones," HBO decided to drive deeper into George R. R. Martin's complicated world of medieval feuding and dragon-riding, commissioning a spinoff prequel series. With Martin at the helm alongside writer Ryan Condal, expectations were high, and they were largely met. The first season of "House of the Dragon" received a fire-breathing hot rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audience reception equally positive. "House of the Dragon," the first of many intended spinoff projects, focuses on the downfall of the House Targaryen. Set roughly two centuries before Daensarys (Emilia Clarke) became the (short-lived) queen of Westeros, Martin's prequel follows the exploits of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and how those around him seek his beloved throne.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Yellowstone Fans Make Their Love For Teeter Known
Whatever you do, don't call her Peter. In "Yellowstone" Season 3, the employees of John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) Yellowstone Dutton Ranch are introduced to their new co-worker, Teeter (Jennifer Landon). Tough-as-nails and the epitome of being "one of the guys," she's unlike any female they've ever met. Teeter might have pastel pink hair, but she can hold her own at the ranch and beyond. She's fearless when it comes to handling the ranch's rowdy animals, becoming the first woman to get branded, and admitting her attraction to Colby (Denim Richards). Let's also not forget about her love of skinny dipping.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
What Avatar: The Last Airbender's Jessie Flower Would Say To Toph In Real Life
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" has a special place in the hearts of thousands and thousands of fans who grew up watching the Nickelodeon series and seeing the adventures of inexperienced Avatar Aang and his friends unfold. Naturally, after three seasons and 61 episodes, the audience is not alone in having built a bond with the characters — the voice actors also developed a certain sense of kinship with the individuals they helped bring to life with passion and enthusiasm.
What Is The Song In You: Season 4's Official Trailer?
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in his seemingly unstoppable rampage to find true love in "You." He thought he found it with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), especially seeing how she managed to survive Season 2, but all good things must come to an end. The two had their fair share of marital woes in Season 3, ultimately ending with Love's demise by the season's end. The last we saw of Joe, he had adopted a new identity and was now living in Paris, searching for his old acquaintance Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
Daniel Craig: 14 Facts Even More Charming Than James Bond Himself
Daniel Craig is one of the most recognizable actors on the planet. The English star has gone from having roles in "Layer Cake" and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" to worldwide fame, largely thanks to the fact that he was cast as James Bond, taking over the role from Pierce Brosnan. Making his debut in the 2006 film "Casino Royale," he appeared in some of the best movies in the series and became a true Hollywood star.
Sci-Fi Shows People Still Don't Understand
Whether it's a cyberpunk mystery, an outer space adventure, or a gritty drama that travels through time and alternate dimensions, the science fiction genre can produce stories that confuse audiences. Especially in television, where serialized drama can span multiple years of stories, a poorly planned show can result in plenty of plot holes, and franchises with expansive lore can be littered with inconsistencies.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
Naruto Voice Actor Maile Flanagan Tried To Make Naruto's Character More Stern In Boruto
Maile Flanagan has portrayed Naruto in the English dubbed versions of all the series, films, and video games of the "Naruto" franchise ever since the very first series began. With nearly 20 years of the character under her belt, Flanagan has seen Naruto at many different stages in his life. Starting as a 12-year-old boy in the original "Naruto," Flanagan has gotten to portray Naruto as a young boy, a teenager, and a full-grown adult with a family of his own.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Mayfair Witches Before
For years, AMC has been leading the pack when it comes to well-written, gripping dramas, with shows like "Mad Men," "Halt and Catch Fire," and the "Breaking Bad" franchise standing as only the most obvious examples. And with its ever-expanding "Walking Dead" universe and supernaturally infused tales like "The Terror" and "Preacher," the network has long proven its ability to capably delve into otherworldly realms. When AMC's 2022 adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" re-imagined Anne Rice's beloved "Vampire Chronicles" in a modern setting, the series was met with broad critical acclaim with fans and critics raving over Sam Reid's performance as Lestat and his electric chemistry with lead actor Jacob Anderson. That's the magic fans hope to see more of in "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" – Rice's witch-oriented saga set in the same world of immortals and sexy supernatural shenanigans. If you love Rice's New Orleans as much as we do, hang onto your skeleton and let's take a closer look at who's who in AMC's witchiest new drama.
Ranking Every Star Trek Series' First Season
"Star Trek" may very well be the greatest science fiction franchise of all time, a title it earns through its indelible legacy and enormous cultural impact. An entertainment behemoth, it has graced screens both big and small to tell stories packed with human drama, raw emotion, and plenty of suspense and excitement. But while there have been more than a dozen feature films in its history, "Star Trek" has always been at its best on television, with nearly a dozen full-length series to date.
The Ending Of Kaleidoscope Season 1 Explained
Dazzling heist drama "Kaleidoscope" is a non-linear, emotionally complex, and innovative thrill ride. The fact that all of the Netflix series' episodes can be viewed in any order (save "White," which should always be watched last) initially seems like a cool gimmick. But soon, it reveals itself to be an elegant feat of storytelling. The experimental timeline that fuels "Kaleidoscope" doesn't sacrifice the fun or drama inherent in the heist genre — in fact, it increases investment in the story's central heist and its mastermind, rather than scatters it. It certainly helps that said mastermind, Leo Pap, aka Ray Vernon, is played by Giancarlo Esposito, one of the modern day's most celebrated actors. The show's unique approach highlights his talents like never before.
Helen Mirren Gives 1923 Fans Chills With Her Incredible Performance
The bloody history of the Duttons stretches back to when the family first settled in Montana. While the modern "Yellowstone" family has to fight systems that want to do away with their way of life, "1883" shows how violence created this complicated family tree. And if you thought that the new Paramount+ series "1923" would be any different, that would be an exercise in self-delusion. Starring Harrison Ford as Dutton family patriarch Jacob, times are just as tough in the prelude to The Great Depression.
Why Netflix Canceled Inside Job After Just One Season
Season 1 of Netflix original adult animated sitcom "Inside Job" premiered in two parts, its first half landing on the streaming service in October of 2021 and its second more than a year later in November 2022. "Inside Job" revolves around a secret branch of the government called Cognito, Inc., that effectively functions like a conspiracy theorist's fever dream, leading the world from the shadows in nearly every manner conceivable. Lizzy Caplan stars as the voice of Reagan, an engineer who hopes to advance in Cognito, Inc.'s ranks. Doing so means learning to work with her jockish partner Brett (Clark Duke).
Who Did Alfred Molina Voice In Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty," the Adult Swim animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has had a bevy of impressive guest voices over the years, from Daniel Radcliffe to the rapper Logic, but even in its first season, the lineup was stacked. And one particularly memorable episode from Season 1 featured none other than the legendary Alfred Molina.
