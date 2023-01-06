Read full article on original website
Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
