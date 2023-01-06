One of the buzziest movies to come out of 2022 was, funnily enough, about a killer clown. No, not that one. Instead, "Terrifier 2" turned its attention to the deadly Art the Clown. Despite the fact the character died in the first movie, that's never enough to keep a good horror film villain down. He's resurrected and brings his unique brand of violence to anyone who's unfortunate enough to get too close by. It was a bloody good time, to the point where many people reported having medical problems while watching it. It led to decent word of mouth, to the point where the film ended up doing pretty well at the box office.

1 DAY AGO