Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Naruto Voice Actor Maile Flanagan Tried To Make Naruto's Character More Stern In Boruto
Maile Flanagan has portrayed Naruto in the English dubbed versions of all the series, films, and video games of the "Naruto" franchise ever since the very first series began. With nearly 20 years of the character under her belt, Flanagan has seen Naruto at many different stages in his life. Starting as a 12-year-old boy in the original "Naruto," Flanagan has gotten to portray Naruto as a young boy, a teenager, and a full-grown adult with a family of his own.
You Season 4's Trailer Has Fans Loving The Show's Ability To Stay Fresh
"You" has a premise that constantly requires innovation. After all, the show begins with a young man by the name of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who falls madly in love with a woman. This love quickly turns to obsession, and after some indiscretions, Joe turns his mind toward murder. That basic formula basically plays out in different settings throughout Seasons 2 and 3, and it looks like Season 4 is going to switch up things even more.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
The Last Of Us Creators Are Already Thinking Past Season 1
"The Last of Us" fans don't have long to wait before the highly-anticipated adaptation finally premieres on HBO. Many hope that the show will finally break the curse that has plagued video game adaptations since Hollywood studios first began looking to bring the successful medium to live action. "The Last of Us" could usher in a new era of TV shows, with Prime Video already joining HBO as a major network to greenlight a live-action video game series.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Can Rest Assured That The BAU's Jet Will Be Making A Return
"Criminal Minds" fans were happy to see their favorite show return in a new form when "Criminal Minds: Evolution" hit Paramount+ in the fall of 2022, albeit with a more serialized format than the cases-of-the-week they were accustomed to from the original show. Fans have taken note of the Behavioral Analysis Unit's return to their screens, but thanks to dramatic complications like the BAU struggling for funding and autonomy under its new FBI overlords, there's been at least one crucial element of the show missing in the new series: the BAU's private jet.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
The Last Of Us Co-Creators Explain Pedro Pascal's Casting As Joel
Whether it's an adaptation of a book, short story, play, or in this case, the video game "The Last of Us," television showrunners have the unenviable task of casting actors in their projects who will do justice to the material. As it relates to written material, casting is difficult because every reader has their own idea of what each character looks like in their mind's eye. Video games, on the other hand, at least provide a visual reference for potential audience members. However, showrunners are then saddled with a different sort of pressure to cast an actor who resembles and physically embodies the game's avatar to please its fanbase.
Daryl Dixon Questions We Need Answers To In His Walking Dead Spinoff
The comic book and TV show versions of "The Walking Dead” diverge significantly from one another, but perhaps one of the most glaring differences is the inclusion of Daryl Dixon in the show, a character who isn't in the comics. Fortunately, our crossbow-wielding hero gets enough screen time that it's hard to feel as though he's underrepresented in the franchise, even without any comic appearances to his name. That's about to increase with "Daryl Dixon," a France-set spinoff series that promises to follow him on a solo adventure into the still mostly unexplored wider world of the zombie apocalypse.
What Avatar: The Last Airbender's Jessie Flower Would Say To Toph In Real Life
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" has a special place in the hearts of thousands and thousands of fans who grew up watching the Nickelodeon series and seeing the adventures of inexperienced Avatar Aang and his friends unfold. Naturally, after three seasons and 61 episodes, the audience is not alone in having built a bond with the characters — the voice actors also developed a certain sense of kinship with the individuals they helped bring to life with passion and enthusiasm.
Is Doctor Who's First Companion Making A Comeback?
"Doctor Who" enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate as the 60th anniversary of everyone's favorite time-traveling TARDIS ticks closer and closer. Both the 10th and the 14th Doctor (David Tennant) are slated to return in three 60th anniversary episodes, along with the character of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in 2023. And the mantle of the 15th Doctor has already been laid at the feet of actor Ncuti Gatwa for Season 14. Tennant's stint as the 14th Doctor began when he showed up in the Season 13 episode titled "The Power of the Doctor," but "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies insists that he isn't done bending space and time, to say nothing of fans' minds.
What Is The Song In You: Season 4's Official Trailer?
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in his seemingly unstoppable rampage to find true love in "You." He thought he found it with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), especially seeing how she managed to survive Season 2, but all good things must come to an end. The two had their fair share of marital woes in Season 3, ultimately ending with Love's demise by the season's end. The last we saw of Joe, he had adopted a new identity and was now living in Paris, searching for his old acquaintance Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
House Of The Dragon Star Nanna Blondell Was Worried Viewers Would Hate Her Character
"House of the Dragon" star Nanna Blondell revealed she initially feared viewers would hate her character in the HBO series. The Swedish actor appears in Season 1 of the "Game of Thrones" prequel as an adult Laena Velaryon, the dragon-riding daughter of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). Blondell is the third actor to play Laena in the series after Nova Foueillis-Mosé and Savannah Steyn portrayed younger versions of the character in earlier episodes.
Kiefer Sutherland Spy Series ‘Rabbit Hole’ at Paramount+ Sets Spring Premiere Date
During its presentation at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter press tour, Paramount+ announced that upcoming thriller series “Rabbit Hole” will premiere on March 26 with two episodes. The episodes will debut weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, while a premiere date for South Korea has yet to be announced. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the eight-episode series as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, who is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and...
Sci-Fi Shows People Still Don't Understand
Whether it's a cyberpunk mystery, an outer space adventure, or a gritty drama that travels through time and alternate dimensions, the science fiction genre can produce stories that confuse audiences. Especially in television, where serialized drama can span multiple years of stories, a poorly planned show can result in plenty of plot holes, and franchises with expansive lore can be littered with inconsistencies.
Terrifier 2's Damien Leone Explains The True Meaning Of The Clown Cafe Sequence
One of the buzziest movies to come out of 2022 was, funnily enough, about a killer clown. No, not that one. Instead, "Terrifier 2" turned its attention to the deadly Art the Clown. Despite the fact the character died in the first movie, that's never enough to keep a good horror film villain down. He's resurrected and brings his unique brand of violence to anyone who's unfortunate enough to get too close by. It was a bloody good time, to the point where many people reported having medical problems while watching it. It led to decent word of mouth, to the point where the film ended up doing pretty well at the box office.
Eight Is Enough's Adam Rich Dies At 54
Adam Rich, best remembered as Nicholas Bradford in the ABC sitcom "Eight is Enough," has died. TMZ confirms that the actor died in his Los Angeles home on January 7 2023. The outlet notes that his family has not revealed the actor's cause of death, though law enforcement have ruled out the possibility of foul play. Rich was 54.
House Of The Dragon's Steve Toussaint Believes Corlys Velaryon Shouldn't Sit On The Iron Throne
The quest for the Iron Throne is never-ending, with dozens of players trying to out-wit one another in the hopes of getting a chance to sit on it. After the success of "Game of Thrones," HBO decided to drive deeper into George R. R. Martin's complicated world of medieval feuding and dragon-riding, commissioning a spinoff prequel series. With Martin at the helm alongside writer Ryan Condal, expectations were high, and they were largely met. The first season of "House of the Dragon" received a fire-breathing hot rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audience reception equally positive. "House of the Dragon," the first of many intended spinoff projects, focuses on the downfall of the House Targaryen. Set roughly two centuries before Daensarys (Emilia Clarke) became the (short-lived) queen of Westeros, Martin's prequel follows the exploits of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and how those around him seek his beloved throne.
