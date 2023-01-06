Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
KAAL-TV
New bill would offer treatment instead of incarceration for nonviolent offenders
(ABC 6 News) – Still in the first week of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, local lawmakers are working on bills they weren’t able to get across the finish line last year. Representative Patricia Mueller (R – Austin) says her new bill would direct nonviolent drug offenders towards...
KAAL-TV
Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization
(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
KAAL-TV
DeWine OKs photo ID requirement, other election restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election...
KAAL-TV
Iowa’s Secretary of State calls proposes bill to streamline election recount process
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a bill to the Iowa Legislature that streamlines the recount process for elections. The bill standardizes the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and requires uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
KAAL-TV
Poisoned eagles found near suburban Twin Cities landfill released into the wild
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota officials have released a half-dozen bald eagles found poisoned near the Twin Cities back into the wild. Minnesota Public Radio reported that 11 eagles were found poisoned near a landfill in suburban Inver Grove Heights in early December. The university’s raptor center determined...
KAAL-TV
Foggy Start Monday
Once again, we are looking at a foggy overnight and early Monday morning. It will be most dense in northern Iowa. It clears up as we get into the afternoon. With the combination of the fog and the cold temperatures early, expect a few icy spots on roads along with limited visibility. Give yourself extra time on the morning commute.
KAAL-TV
Sub-zero temps pop in at night
It’s a clear sky, light wind scenario at winter. These are usually the setups that favor temperatures dropping sharply. We should target sub-zero temps, especially over SE Minnesota into Saturday morning. Wind will be minimal so don’t expect much of a wind chill. But certainly you can add a...
Comments / 0