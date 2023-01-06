ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

KAAL-TV

Local people react to the possibility of marijuana legalization

(ABC 6 News) – In the first week of the 2023 legislative session, many house DFL lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in Minnesota. With democrats having control of both chambers, many believe the legalization of marijuana is a real possibility. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has also voiced his support for the bill.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

DeWine OKs photo ID requirement, other election restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election...
OHIO STATE
KAAL-TV

Iowa’s Secretary of State calls proposes bill to streamline election recount process

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a bill to the Iowa Legislature that streamlines the recount process for elections. The bill standardizes the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and requires uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Foggy Start Monday

Once again, we are looking at a foggy overnight and early Monday morning. It will be most dense in northern Iowa. It clears up as we get into the afternoon. With the combination of the fog and the cold temperatures early, expect a few icy spots on roads along with limited visibility. Give yourself extra time on the morning commute.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Sub-zero temps pop in at night

It’s a clear sky, light wind scenario at winter. These are usually the setups that favor temperatures dropping sharply. We should target sub-zero temps, especially over SE Minnesota into Saturday morning. Wind will be minimal so don’t expect much of a wind chill. But certainly you can add a...
MINNESOTA STATE

