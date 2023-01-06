ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills Release Friday Injury Report, Stefon Diggs OUT for Patriots Prep?

The Buffalo Bills released their injury report from Friday's practice and are looking much healthier headed into Sunday's meeting the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. After having all but one player not listed as "limited" or "DNP" on Thursday, nearly every player on the injury report was listed as a full participant on Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Texans Job Actually Looks Desirable to Potential Coaches, If You Can Stomach Why It’s Open

When a coach gets fired from what appears to be an absolute circus of a job, most people will ask: Who on Earth would sign up for that next?. In certain cases, the inclination is correct. In Denver, for example, would you gamble the most important moment of your career on fixing Russell Wilson? In Indianapolis, would you ever feel truly comfortable, given what the owner did to Frank Reich this year?
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Dan Quinn Attracting Interest; Which NFL Team Wants Interview?

In the wake of losing a game, the Dallas Cowboys might be losing a coach. The morning after their ugly season-ending loss to the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys received a request from the Denver Broncos to interview defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job. The Broncos met with...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills 2023 Opponents Revealed: Who Does Buffalo Play?

With all regular-season standings finalized as of Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills now know who their opponents will be for the 2023 season. Of course, the team is focused on the AFC Wild Card round, as the Bills will be hosting the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. But it's always fun to look ahead.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans Start Coach Search; Sources ID Top Candidates

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans’ head coach job description: Seeking a true leader with a modern approach, preferably with expertise on the offensive side of the football and a detailed plan for staff, personnel and an ability to work collaboratively within the building with players and staff. It’s a tall...
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Quiet Close for David Montgomery with Free Agency Looming

David Montgomery had been through an emotional week, and Sunday capped it off. The Bears running back may have played his final game for Chicago in a 29-13 loss to Minnesota. He gained just 21 yards on seven rushing attempts and if he did bow out he did it with the grace and giving the same effort he always gave, whether the Bears were making the playoffs in 2020 or losing a record 10 straight to finish this season.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Found Franchise QB, Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season didn't end with a playoff run but it was a win. Finishing 9-8 with plenty of questions answered late in the season, this year wasn't a loss, and the Steelers have a lot of optimism moving forward. The two biggest questions this season were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rodgers Dodges Questions After Spurning Jersey Trade Request

View the original article to see embedded media. Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’s jersey swap request of Aaron Rodgers was spurned by the Packers quarterback on Sunday night after Detroit eliminated Green Bay with a 20–16 victory at Lambeau Field. When asked why he did not exchange...
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys vs. Commanders: 3 Takeaways from Washington’s Victory

The Washington Commanders' up-and-down season came to a close Sunday inside FedEx Field with a 26-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fresh off last week's playoff elimination, Washington (8-8-1) dominated from the start, getting an early lead thanks to miscues by Dallas (12-5) that never truly stopped. While it was...
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati’s Regular-Season Finale Win Over Baltimore

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won the AFC North in back-to-back years for the first time. It's Cincinnati's sixth AFC North title, tying them with the Ravens for the second-most crowns in division history. The Steelers have the most at nine titles, while the Browns still somehow have zero. The Browns never winning the division in 20 attempts had a 0.32% chance of happening and yet here they are.
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Consolation Prize for Horrible Bears Season Is First Pick in Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. The final meaningless Bears game to conclude an equally meaningless season ended with a 29-13 loss to Minnesota Sunday, and while they began taking off their uniforms in the Soldier Field locker room they suddenly had meaning restored. Jordan Akins did it.
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Playoff Change Voting Breakdown Revealed

CINCINNATI — NBC Sports' writer Peter King broke down the voting behind last week's one-year change to the NFL postseason. Had Cincinnati lost on Sunday, they would've gone to a postgame coin flip with the Ravens to see who hosts the AFC Wild Card game. That motion—along with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sooners in the NFL: Week 18

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 18 now in the books and the regular season officially wrapped up. On the final weekend of the year, teams all over the league battled it out for the final playoff spots and to position themselves as advantageously as possible in the postseason tournament.
NORMAN, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Grades: Lions Take Over Lambeau Field

The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field and slayed the metaphorical dragon. Spurned by a superb effort from several young players, the Lions stayed in the fight against the Green Bay Packers to land the knockout blow at the end. Though Dan Campbell’s team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks’ victory, it ensured its hated NFC North rivals would not take the NFC’s final postseason seed.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy