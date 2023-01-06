Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Might Be the Quirkiest Restaurant in all of New JerseyTravel MavenCollingswood, NJ
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Durant’s Injury Is a Good Test for the Nets
The hottest team in the NBA will now have to survive without its best player. Kevin Durant will reportedly miss at least two weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee after a collision with Jimmy Butler on Sunday. KD has been fantastic so far this season, averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the red-hot Nets, who are 17–2 since Nov. 27. Unfortunately, injuries are becoming somewhat of the norm for Durant. He played in only 35 games two seasons ago and 55 games last season. He missed six weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee last year, and Brooklyn went 8–19 without him in the lineup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 8: Big Game By Myles Turner Leads Indiana Pacers Past Charlotte Hornets
Myles Turner took over for the Indiana Pacers in a 116-111 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. “Myles is in his prime,” Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s playing the best he’s ever played. Down the stretch, he was tremendous. I coached Jermaine O’Neal here, and Jermaine had that. It was uplifting to his teammates.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Spurs: Boston Never Trails but Has to Fend Off San Antonio in Game That Goes Down to the Wire
View the original article to see embedded media. The short-handed Spurs gave the Celtics all they could handle Saturday night in the Alamo City. Between Boston's beautiful ball movement, assisting on 30 of 47 field goals, Jayson Tatum generating a game-high 34 points, and Jaylen Brown chipping in 29, the visitors never trailed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3-point Shooting Continuing to Improve For OKC
Oklahoma City has shown many improvements from last season to now 40 games into the 2022-23 campaign. From individual accolades to team improvement overall, the Thunder have taken a step forward in their rebuild. One of the biggest improvements is from the team’s 3-point shooting. OKC finished the 2021-22...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Important Takeaways From Hawks Win Over Clippers
The Atlanta Hawks' annual California road trip ended with a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The game was far from pretty, but a win is a win for Atlanta. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Sunday night's game. First Half Fire. Atlanta fell behind 9-2...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets Star Kevin Durant Diagnosed With MCL Sprain, per Report
An MRI on Monday revealed an MCL sprain for Nets star Kevin Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Per Charania’s report, Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 102–101 victory over the Heat in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘No Exact Timetable’: Mavs’ Josh Green Offers Injury Update
The Dallas Mavericks have been without Josh Green in their lineup since following their 124-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He suffered an elbow injury that has kept him out for over a month. The Mavs have practiced twice since returning from their recent road trip. During the portion of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slow Start Against Mavericks Dooms Pelicans, Without Zion, Ingram, and CJ McCollum
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. Without the firepower of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans got off to a slow start that doomed them for the rest of the game.
Comments / 0