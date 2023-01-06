Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Tom Brady news
There’s no debate that Tom Brady is one of the greatest, if not the single greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has seven Super Bowl wins, has been named the league MVP three different times, and had never missed the playoffs as a full-time starter – until this season.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Warns NFC Playoff Teams, Fear Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers!
Rooting for your team to face the Bucs or Packers in the postseason? Better think twice about that ... so says Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are legit threats to make noise in this year's postseason. Both guys have had down years, making...
NFL Winners and Losers: Patriots had a shot at playoffs, but they aren't good enough
On one hand, the New England Patriots blew it. They led the Buffalo Bills in the second half of a game that, if they won, would clinch a playoff berth. On the other, the Patriots had no business being in the playoff race in the first place. That's the conundrum...
FOX Sports
Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled with Miami...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints WR Chris Olave Makes Franchise History
New Orleans rookie WR Chris Olave joined some elite names in franchise history. With a 25-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Olave became just the third player in Saints history to have 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. He had two catches for 32 yards on the drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Williams Suffers Back Injury as Chargers Play Starters for Majority of Week 18 Game vs. Broncos
The Chargers clinched the No. 5 seed in the AFC just ahead of kickoff as a result of the Ravens losing to the Bengals. That meant regardless of the outcome between the Chargers and Broncos AFC West showdown at Empower Field, the Chargers would head to Jacksonville and face the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round next week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
For Andy Reid, the Debate is Over: Mahomes is MVP
Andy Reid coached for the Mike Holmgren Packers, and led his own powerhouse teams, and won for four years in Kansas City before Patrick Mahomes was even on the roster. He’s in his 31st season in the NFL, and that followed a good run as a college assistant. Bottom...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ryan Neal Headlines Seahawks Inactives For Week 18 vs. Rams
After not practicing at all this week due to a lingering knee injury, the Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Ryan Neal as they push for the final wild card spot in the season finale against the Rams. Neal, who will miss a third consecutive game, has been dealing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed
CINCINNATI — The AFC Playoffs just got finalized. Cincinnati's win over Baltimore, the Dolphins' win over New York, and the Bills' win over New England cemented all of the matchups during Week 18. The field is laid out below:. 1. Kansas City. 2. Buffalo. 3. Cincinnati. 4. Jacksonville. 5....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Giants Playoff Game Set For 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Sunday
The Vikings will host the Giants in the wild card round of the playoffs at 3:30 p.m. central time on Sunday, the NFL announced. The game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium and televised on FOX. Here's the full schedule for wild card weekend (all times central):. Saturday, January...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers To Pick in Top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft
It was an odd season, to say the least. The Carolina Panthers were expected to take the next step under third-year head coach Matt Rhule with a new starting quarterback at the helm in Baker Mayfield and a much more experienced coaching staff. After a 1-4 start to the year,...
Former Patriots QB Tom Brady quietly set two NFL passing records at age 45
No one in the history of the NFL has ever thrown the ball as much as Tom Brady did in 2022 at the age of 45. The former New England Patriots quarterback may be positively ancient in NFL terms. But his shoulder help up just fine this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he finished the year with 490 completions and 733 pass attempts, both of which broke single-season records.
FOX Sports
Bucs' Brady breaks own record but suffers 1st losing season
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady hasn't tired of breaking records — even his own. He ended Sunday with a different record he's never had: a losing one. Brady broke his own NFL mark for most completions in a season, quickly gaining the needed nine connections in Tampa Bay’s 30-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He played into the second quarter and then was taken out to avoid injury with the playoffs just a few days away.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Playoffs and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. Tony, I think the biggest...
