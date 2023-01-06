ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Car Accident in West Hartford

Police are investigating a car accident that happened in West Hartford Friday night. Officers said they responded to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in West Hartford

West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening. Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident. A person was pushing an empty shopping cart across the street when they were hit, according to authorities. The person...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police identify man killed in Coventry crash

COVENTRY — Police on Friday released the identity of a man who died in a one-car crash on Route 275 Wednesday afternoon. Keith Albert, 57, of Willington was killed after his vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Stonehouse Road left the road and went down an embankment, striking a tree.
COVENTRY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden

There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning. The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org. The scene is clear. No additional...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington

A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire

One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Investigate Hazmat Situation in Stafford

Crews are at the scene of a reported hazmat situation in a commercial building in Stafford. Firefighters said they're responding to Middle River Drive. State police say it's a small leak that's being contained to one room in the building. No injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.
STAFFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting in 2021

BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a shooting in Bristol in 2021. Jack Allen, 43, of South Street, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
WESTBROOK, CT

