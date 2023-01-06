Read full article on original website
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
darientimes.com
Bloomfield house fire sends one to hospital with burns, fire official says
BLOOMFIELD — A house fire on Boothbay Street sent one resident to the hospital, according to a fire official. The resident was later transported to a burn center, Blue Hills Fire Chief Willie Jones said in an email. No firefighters nor other civilians were injured in the incident. The...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
BRISTOL — A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Car Accident in West Hartford
Police are investigating a car accident that happened in West Hartford Friday night. Officers said they responded to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road was closed in both directions but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in West Hartford
West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening. Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident. A person was pushing an empty shopping cart across the street when they were hit, according to authorities. The person...
Police identify man killed in Coventry crash
COVENTRY — Police on Friday released the identity of a man who died in a one-car crash on Route 275 Wednesday afternoon. Keith Albert, 57, of Willington was killed after his vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Stonehouse Road left the road and went down an embankment, striking a tree.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden
There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning. The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org. The scene is clear. No additional...
NBC Connecticut
72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington
A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
NBC Connecticut
1 Person Transported to Hospital for Burns After Bloomfield House Fire
One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a house fire in Bloomfield early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to the home on Boothbay Street around 2:50 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they said they saw flames visible. The fire was...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
East Hartford police ask for public’s help to find 72-year-old man with dementia
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 72-year-old man who has dementia. Robert Abrom left his home at about 1 p.m. Saturday to go for a walk and hasn’t been seen since, according to police. The family reported him missing later that day. Officers […]
VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford
The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.
ID Released Of 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Cromwell Crash Involving State Rep
Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the second victim in a wrong-way, double-fatal crash involving a popular state representative. The crash took place on Route 9 in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell. According to state police,...
NBC Connecticut
Crews Investigate Hazmat Situation in Stafford
Crews are at the scene of a reported hazmat situation in a commercial building in Stafford. Firefighters said they're responding to Middle River Drive. State police say it's a small leak that's being contained to one room in the building. No injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.
Car Crashes Into Springfield Home, Driver Taken To Hospital: Officials
A driver was hospitalized late Thursday night, Jan. 5, after crashing into a home in Springfield, fire officials said. Springfield firefighters were called to 260 Garvey Drive around 11 p.m. when the car careened off the road and into the home at the corner of Stapleton Road. Firefighters had to cut the driver from the vehicle, officials said.
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting in 2021
BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a shooting in Bristol in 2021. Jack Allen, 43, of South Street, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to charges of criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded. Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did...
One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
