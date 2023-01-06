ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jyVe_0k5mZXZB00

An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said.

Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said.

The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said.

The suspects then hopped into a white Honda Civic and made a getaway — driving about three miles to a location on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Police were able to find them there because the store has the ability to track stolen phones, cops said.

In addition to Johnson, four other suspects were arrested in connection to the phone heist — including two 14-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy and Shawn Francis, 20, cops and sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNfxA_0k5mZXZB00
Atiba Johnson was busted in connection to an armed robbery at an East Village Metro PCS.

A fifth suspect is still on the lam, cops said Friday morning.

Records show that Johnson was arraigned on robbery and weapon possession charges — and ordered held on $50,000 bail.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsofO_0k5mZXZB00 Teen violence spiraling out of control in NYC, Eric Adams and NYPD warn

His previous gun arrest, as an adolescent offender, was on Oct. 25, 2021, in Brooklyn, cops said.

He was 16 at the time of that bust.

Records show he was held on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear how or why he was released.

His next court date on that case is scheduled for Jan. 18, records show.

Prior to that arrest, he racked up three now-sealed arrests for possession of loaded guns, police sources said.

Johnson’s latest bust came just a day before the NYPD revealed Thursday that out-of-control teens are committing a growing portion of the Big Apple’s robberies.

During a briefing on last year’s CompStat numbers, Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said 20% of robbery arrests during the fourth quarter involved “individuals under the age of 18,” compared to 17% for the entire year.

“Under 18, robbing New Yorkers. The statistics are out there,” he said ruefully.

Even worse, Lipetri said, “The trends continue on, unfortunately, with 10% of all shooting victims — 10% of all shooting victims in New York City — are under the age of 18 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPsvJ_0k5mZXZB00
Johnson and four others allegedly robbed the Metro PCS on First Avenue near East 14th Street.
Google Maps

“Every other age category is down when you track it between 10 and 17, and 18 and 24, and so,” he added during the presentation at NYPD headquarters in Lower Manhattan.

A Manhattan cop blamed the state’s “Raise the Age” law — approved by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 — which changed the age at which someone can be prosecuted as an adult from 16 to 18, for keeping Johnson and other arrested teens on the street.

“Raising the age allows young criminals like Mr. Johnson to walk the streets with guns ready to use them with no fear of going to jail,” the source told The Post. “Criminals like this put innocent citizens in danger.”

Comments / 35

hail dictator biden
3d ago

so ny strict gun laws is only for the law abiding citizens to follow. meanwhile these super predators run wild.

Reply
20
Davies
2d ago

He should do longer time in prison this time and he has no sense of good purposes than crimes. A sick puppy that will never going to change. The juveniles should stayed in youth prison till they turned 21 years old.

Reply
4
The DownVoter
2d ago

"Police were able to find them there because the store has the ability to track stolen phones".....😆 I'm freaking crying here😂😂

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Two men stabbed on NYC street by attacker who jumped out of SUV

Two men were stabbed multiple times in New York City Monday morning by an attacker who who jumped out of a passing SUV, cops said. The victims, ages 29 and 27, were walking on Second Avenue near 105th Street in East Harlem around 12:30 a.m. when a man jumped out of a white SUV and began stabbing them, police said. The attacker then fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene and police were searching for a second suspect, cops said. The older man was stabbed in the neck and taken to Harlem Hospital. The younger man was stabbed in the back and slashed in the ear and taken to Cornell Hospital, according to police. Both were expected to survive, cops said. The motive for the attack wasn’t immediately clear police said. It wasn’t clear if the men knew their attacker. “One of the victims lived in the neighborhood,” a police spokesperson said. The second suspect was described as being thin, having long braids and wearing all black clothing, police sources said. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsing the States

Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injured

Four People were injured, one man got shot and pronounced dead, and another got fatally stabbed. On Saturday, around 2:15 am, a 35-year-old man got stabbed twice by three suspects at Broadway and West 43rd street. The NYPD informed that one of the suspects was wearing a beige hat, the other had dreadlocks, and the last one was wearing a white jacket. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was admitted to Bellevue hospital. No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man allegedly stabbed stranger in heart after attacking neighbor

A Bronx man was held without bail Sunday after allegedly killing a stranger who appeared to simply show up at the wrong place at the wrong time, as new details emerged in the grisly slaying. Suspect Jose Ortiz, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Tyrone Quick, 45, in the heart at a University Avenue apartment in Highbridge, where the victim was visiting a friend, Vanessa Guzman, cops and new court documents say. Guzman had been trying to hide from Ortiz, who was allegedly threatening to kill neighbors for no apparent reason. Police say Ortiz slashed Guzman in the chest....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man stabbed to death during argument over $10, cops say

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street during an argument over $10, police sources said Monday. Daniel Ryan was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a residential building on Manhattan Avenue, near Varet Street, in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 with stab wounds to his neck and torso, according to police. He died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst three days later, cops said. Sources say Ryan was arguing with his attacker over $10 when he was stabbed. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Malik Fogg, 28, Arrested

On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 2201 hours, the following 28-year-old male on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Malik Fogg. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Off-duty NYC firefighter charged with DWI: cops

An off-duty FDNY firefighter was charged with drunken driving, police said. Darnell Jean-Francois, 37, was arrested around 11:35 p.m. Friday after cops pulled him over on the Lower East Side, the NYPD said. Jean-Francois “was sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle and falling asleep” when eagle-eyed officers “pulled him over,” an NYPD spokesman said. He’s charged with Driving while intoxicated, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison

QUEENS, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his wife during a domestic dispute in a hotel is going to prison. She was naked when police found her in the hotel lobby. Malcom White, who was found guilty in July, was sentenced today to 22 years-to-life in prison for shooting his wife during a dispute at a hotel in Jamaica, Queens, in March 2020. After a two-week trial in July, the jury found White guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. Judge Yavinsky sentenced White to 22 years to life. On The post Queens man who shot his wife in hotel gets 22 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Would-be thief pistol-whips man in Harlem: cops

A would-be thief pistol-whipped a man during an attempted robbery in Harlem on Saturday before shooting himself when a struggle ensued, police said. James Henderson, 59, whacked a 57-year-old man in the head with a firearm and demanded his property outside 2430 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. and West 142nd Street around 2:40 p.m., police said.  “A struggle ensued for the firearm, and then a shot was fired” and Henderson was struck in the right hand, according to police. Henderson walked into Harlem Hospital where police took him into custody. He is charged with attempted robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, police said. The victim also went to Harlem Hospital for observation, cops said.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges

A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
BRONX, NY
The Jewish Press

Brooklyn Jewish Man Hurt in Crown Heights Ramming

A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

FDNY Firefighter, Darnell Jean-Francois, 37, Arrested

On Friday, January 06, 2023, at 2337 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 7th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darnell Jean-Francois. FDNY Firefighter. Charges:. driving while intoxicated. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
72K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy