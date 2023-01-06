ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Man holds hostage pizza delivery driver who forgot his drink: police

 3 days ago

A Pennsylvania pizza delivery driver lived to tell the tale after he was held hostage for mistakenly not delivering a man his drink order.

According to the complaint affidavit, Leo Lamont Toney, 42, ordered a pizza from a local pizza restaurant, Primo’s Pizza, on Dec. 15. After the delivery man dropped off the pizza, Toney allegedly exited his apartment and asked, “Where his soda was?”

Authorities say Toney reportedly forced the victim into his residence and locked the door, trapping the delivery man inside his home. The delivery man said he forcefully pushed Toney away, fled, and immediately contacted the Johnstown Police Department.

Police said that Toney smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He was booked at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street and faces charges for false imprisonment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBCvd_0k5mZS9Y00
The man allegedly held the driver hostage when he forgot his soda.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

