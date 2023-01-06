ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike White out for Jets finale in final quarterback twist of season

By Greg Joyce
 3 days ago

The Jets are ending their unpredictable season the same way they started it: with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback.

Mike White has been ruled out of Sunday’s season finale against the Dolphins because of a rib injury, The Post’s Brian Costello reported, meaning Flacco will get the start with Zach Wilson backing him up. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention with last week’s loss to the Seahawks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CLDI_0k5mZQO600
Joe Flacco led the Jets through an “unpredictable” season.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uf84E_0k5mZQO600
Mike White has been ruled out of Sunday’s season finale against the Dolphins because of a rib injury, according to reports.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Wb09_0k5mZQO600
Mike White (left) and Joe Flacco at Jets practice on Dec. 1, 2022
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

White had returned last weekend against the Seahawks after breaking multiple ribs on Dec. 11 against the Bills but did not appear to be at full strength. Then he was only a limited participant at Thursday’s practice, signaling something may be amiss.

Now, Flacco will get his fourth start of the season on Sunday instead of Wilson, who has struggled when healthy and had been inactive last weekend.

Comments / 2

